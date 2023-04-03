Advanced search
    XELA   US30162V7064

EXELA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(XELA)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-03 pm EDT
0.0388 USD   -0.26%
04:39pExela Technologies : Q4 2022 Investor Presentation
PU
04:10pEarnings Flash (XELA) EXELA TECHNOLOGIES Posts Q4 Revenue $267M
MT
04:06pExela Technologies, Inc. Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2022 Results
AQ
Exela Technologies : Q4 2022 Investor Presentation

04/03/2023 | 04:39pm EDT
Fourth Quarter and 2022 Annual Results

April 3, 2023

Par Chadha, Executive Chairman

Shrikant Sortur, Chief Financial Officer

Click here for webcast

© 2023 EXELA TECHNOLOGIES, INC

Notices

Forward-LookingStatements: Certain statements included in this presentation are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "may", "should", "would", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "seem", "seek", "continue", "future", "will", "expect", "outlook" or other similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our industry, future events, estimated or anticipated future results and benefits, future opportunities for Exela Technologies, Inc. ("Exela" or the "Company"), and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on the current expectations of Exela management and are not predictions of actual performance. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation the network outage described herein and those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on April 3, 2023, and any updates thereto in the Company's quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K, as well as the "Risk Factors" section of our prospectus supplements and tender offer documents filed with the SEC. In addition, forward-looking statements provide Exela's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Exela anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Exela's assessments to change.

These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Exela's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this presentation.

Non-GAAPFinancial Measures: This presentation includes constant currency, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, each of which is a financial measure that is not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Exela believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures will provide useful information to investors in assessing our financial performance, results of operations and liquidity and allows investors to better understand the trends in our business and to better understand and compare our results. Exela's board of directors and management use constant currency, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to assess Exela's financial performance, because it allows them to compare Exela's operating performance on a consistent basis across periods by removing the effects of Exela's capital structure (such as varying levels of debt and interest expense, as well as transaction costs resulting from the combination of Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, SourceHOV Holdings, Inc. and Novitex Holdings, Inc. on July 12, 2017 (the "Novitex Business Combination") and capital markets-based activities). Adjusted EBITDA also seeks to remove the effects of integration and related costs to achieve the savings, any expected reduction in operating expenses due to the Novitex Business Combination, asset base (such as depreciation and amortization) and other similar non-routine items outside the control of our management team. Optimization and restructuring expenses and merger adjustments are primarily related to the implementation of strategic actions and initiatives related to the Novitex Business Combination. All of these costs are variable and dependent upon the nature of the actions being implemented and can vary significantly driven by business needs. Accordingly, due to that significant variability, we exclude these charges since we do not believe they truly reflect our past, current or future operating performance. The constant currency presentation excludes the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. We calculate constant currency revenue and Adjusted EBITDA on a constant currency basis by converting our current-period local currency financial results using the exchange rates from the corresponding prior-period and compare these adjusted amounts to our corresponding prior period reported results. Exela does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to liquidity or financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. A limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in Exela's financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures and therefore the basis of presentation for these measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures are not required to be uniformly applied, are not audited and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Net loss is the GAAP measure most directly comparable to the non-GAAP measures presented here. For reconciliation of the comparable GAAP measures to these non-GAAP financial measures, see the slide titled Reconciliation of non-GAAPmeasures.

Rounding: Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this document may not add up precisely to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely reflect absolute figures.

© 2023 EXELA TECHNOLOGIES, INC

2

Exela at a Glance

Leader in business process management solutions with $1.1 Billion in revenue

PROVEN TRACK RECORD

30+

4,000+

60+

Years of Experience in

Global Customers Across

Percent of the Fortune® 100

Business Process Automation

14 Industry Verticals

has Partnered with Exela

GLOBAL FOOTPRINT

50+

120+

400+

1.7K+

~16K

Countries

Delivery Centers

Facilities

IT

Employees

Managed

Professionals

Award-wining Current and

Emerging Solutions

Liquidity Solutions:

Procure-to-Pay

  • Order-to-Cash
  • Expense Management
  • Finance and Accounting Services

Payment Technologies and Services

Human Capital Management

Healthcare Payers and RCM

Hyper Automation and Work from Anywhere (WFA) Services

Data Science Services and Solutions

© 2023 EXELA TECHNOLOGIES, INC

3

XBP Europe - Solutions Reach the Majority of Populations in Key Markets

Norway

(population 5 million) process 100% of bank giro2

Sweden (population 10 million) ~7 million individuals and 500,000+ companies use bank giro processed by XBP

Ireland

(population 5 million)

United Kingdom

process ~95% of all

(population 67 million)

payments by check

~100% of all check

payments archived or

processed

Germany (population 83 million) technology is used to support ~63 million online banking customers

Pan European presence

15 countries1

34 locations

1.

Where team members are based

2.

European electronic funds transfer system

© 2023 EXELA TECHNOLOGIES, INC

4

Award winning best-in-class solutions and services

Leader

Leader

Leader

Major Player

Major Contender

Major Contender

Major Player

AWARD

AWARD

Niche Player

Major Contender

Contender

Major Contender Major Contender Innovation Index

Hot Vendor

© 2023 EXELA TECHNOLOGIES, INC

5

Disclaimer

Exela Technologies Inc. published this content on 03 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2023 20:38:23 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 167 M - -
Net income 2021 -142 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 292 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -0,72x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4,75 M 4,75 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,26x
EV / Sales 2021 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 16 500
Free-Float 10,5%
Chart EXELA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Exela Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXELA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,04 $
Average target price 2,00 $
Spread / Average Target 5 041%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew Brown President
Shrikant Sortur Chief Financial Officer
Parvinder S. Chadha Executive Chairman
Sriram Ramanathan Chief Technology officer
Martin P. Akins Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXELA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-52.56%5
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.50.68%199 780
CLOUDFLARE, INC.36.39%20 368
DYNATRACE, INC.10.44%12 227
NUTANIX, INC.-0.23%5 981
KINGDEE INTERNATIONAL SOFTWARE GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-24.01%5 629
