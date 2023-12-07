Official EXELIXIS, INC. press release

Exelixis, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXEL) today announced that it will webcast the Exelixis 2023 R&D Day: Science & Strategy event taking place on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. EST. During the event, featured speakers will review the progress of the company’s growing research and development pipeline, highlight recent clinical updates and elaborate on the company’s continued efforts to serve more patients with cancer and generate sustainable, long-term value for shareholders.

The event will be livestreamed and can be accessed via EXELRDDay.com. The registration access code is: EXELScience&Strategy. The webcast of the event will also be available at www.exelixis.com on the Event Calendar page under the Investors & News heading for one year.

About Exelixis

Exelixis is a globally ambitious oncology company innovating next-generation medicines and regimens at the forefront of cancer care. Powered by bi-coastal centers of discovery and development excellence, we are rapidly evolving our product portfolio to target an expanding range of tumor types and indications with our clinically differentiated pipeline of small molecules, antibody-drug conjugates and other biotherapeutics. This comprehensive approach harnesses decades of robust investment in our science and partnerships to advance our investigational programs and extend the impact of our flagship commercial product, CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib). Exelixis is driven by a bold scientific pursuit to create transformational treatments that give more patients hope for the future. For information about the company and its mission to help cancer patients recover stronger and live longer, visit www.exelixis.com, follow @ExelixisInc on X (Twitter), like Exelixis, Inc. on Facebook and follow Exelixis on LinkedIn.

Exelixis, the Exelixis logo and CABOMETYX are registered U.S. trademarks.

