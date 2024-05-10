By Sabela Ojea

Exelixis has filed a complaint for an alleged patent infringement against Cipla and its abbreviated new drug application that is now pending with the Food and Drug Administration.

The company said on Friday that it's seeking an order to make the effective date of any FDA approval of Cipla's abbreviated new drug application after the expiration of a number of its patents, the latest of which expires on Feb. 10, 2032.

Exelixis is also requesting and equitable relief enjoining Cipla from infringing its patents, the company said.

Cipla's abbreviated new drug application now requests approval to market generic versions of its anti-cancer treatment Cabometyx in tablets with 20 milligrams and 40 milligrams dosage strengths prior to the expiration of some patents.

The company on Thursday filed the complaint in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware.

