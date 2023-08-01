Safe Harbor Statement

This presentation, including any oral presentation accompanying it, contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements related to: Exelixis' commitment to creating long-term value for shareholders by advancing clinically and commercially differentiated medicines designed to improve the standard of care for patients with cancer, and by maximizing the number of patients with high unmet medical need that may benefit from those medicines; Exelixis' efforts to acquire assets with potential to generate differentiated clinical data in solid tumor indications; Exelixis' and Teva's obligations under the Settlement and License Agreement to resolve CABOMETYX patent litigation, as well Exelixis' plans to vigorously protect its intellectual property rights in separate ongoing patent litigation matters; Exelixis' belief that clinical trial sales may continue to be choppy between quarters; Exelixis' commitment to repurchase up to $550 million of its common stock before the end of 2023; Exelixis' projections regarding gross-to-net and broader 2023 financial guidance; the beliefs of physicians and other prescribers that the favorable toxicity profile, quality of life and low discontinuation rate experienced with the combination of CABOMETYX and nivolumab can enable patients to remain on therapy longer and potentially achieve long-term survival; Exelixis' belief that the 44-monthfollow-up data from CheckMate -9ER position CABOMETYX for continued momentum and growth; Exelixis' drug discovery strategy to maximize opportunity and reduce risk to address unmet need in solid tumors, focusing small molecule efforts on synthetic lethality and biotherapeutics efforts on ADCs and innate immunity, and emphasizing a best-in-class approach informed by prior clinical data or clinical POC; Exelixis' beliefs regarding the therapeutic potential of its biotherapeutics DCs (XB010, XB371, XB014 and XB628) and anticipated IND filings for XB010, XB628 and XB371 in 2024; Exelixis' belief that it is on track to advance up to five new DCs in 2023 from both biotherapeutics and small molecules programs, and the potential for those programs to meaningfully contribute towards Exelixis' mission; Exelixis' development plans for XL102, with the expectation of a go/no-go decision expected by the end of 2023; Exelixis' development plans for zanzalintinib across its ongoing studies (STELLAR-001,STELLAR-002,STELLAR-303 and STELLAR-304), including with respect to the amendment to the pivotal trial design for STELLAR-303 to increase the probability of success, as well as the potential for data from the early-stage trials to inform Exelixis' future registrational plans for zanzalintinib; Exelixis' belief it is on track to initiate additional phase 3 studies of zanzalintinib in 2023, including STELLAR-305, which will evaluate the combination of zanzalintinib and pembrolizumab in certain SCCHN patients and may provide opportunity to improve outcomes compared with single-agent pembrolizumab; Exelixis' development plans for XB002, including enrollment in single-agent XB002 expansion cohorts to facilitate future registration-directed trials and continued enrollment in dose escalation cohorts for nivolumab and bevacizumab combinations to determine recommended dosing for each combination, as well as plans to seek out other promising combination approaches in sensitive tumor types; Exelixis' expectation that it will provide data for the primary endpoint of PFS for CONTACT-02 in the second half of 2023, as well as plans to complete the second interim analysis of the OS endpoint for COSMIC-313 before the end of 2023; Exelixis' belief that emerging data for both zanzalintinib and XB002 are encouraging and plans to share data at upcoming medical conferences as the data mature, as well as at an R&D day in December 2023; Exelixis' plans to expedite the development of promising pipeline assets into registrational trials; and Exelixis' list of anticipated milestones for 2023. Any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements and are based upon Exelixis' current plans, assumptions, beliefs, expectations, estimates and projections. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation: the degree of market acceptance of CABOMETYX and other Exelixis products in the indications for which they are approved and in the territories where they are approved, and Exelixis' and its partners' ability to obtain or maintain coverage and reimbursement for these products; the effectiveness of CABOMETYX and other Exelixis products in comparison to competing products; the level of costs associated with Exelixis' commercialization, research and development, in-licensing or acquisition of product candidates, and other activities; Exelixis' ability to maintain and scale adequate sales, marketing, market access and product distribution capabilities for its products or to enter into and maintain agreements with third parties to do so; the availability of data at the referenced times; the potential failure of cabozantinib, zanzalintinib and other Exelixis product candidates, both alone and in combination with other therapies, to demonstrate safety and/or efficacy in clinical testing; uncertainties inherent in the drug discovery and product development process; Exelixis' dependence on its relationships with its collaboration partners, including their pursuit of regulatory approvals for partnered compounds in new indications, their adherence to their obligations under relevant collaboration agreements and the level of their investment in the resources necessary to complete clinical trials or successfully commercialize partnered compounds in the territories where they are approved; complexities and the unpredictability of the regulatory review and approval processes in the U.S. and elsewhere; Exelixis' continuing compliance with applicable legal and regulatory requirements; unexpected concerns that may arise as a result of the occurrence of adverse safety events or additional data analyses of clinical trials evaluating cabozantinib and other Exelixis product candidates; Exelixis' dependence on third-party vendors for the development, manufacture and supply of its products and product candidates; Exelixis' ability to protect its intellectual property rights; market competition, including the potential for competitors to obtain approval for generic versions of Exelixis' marketed products; changes in economic and business conditions; and other factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in Exelixis' Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on August 1, 2023 and Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 7, 2023, and in Exelixis' future filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements in this presentation are based on information available to Exelixis as of the date of this presentation, and Exelixis undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, except as required by law.

This presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the SEC rules. As required by Regulation G, we have provided a reconciliation of those measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, which is available in the appendix.

3