Exelixis : Chief Medical Officer Gisela M. Schwab, M.D., to Take Medical Leave of Absence

Exelixis, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXEL) announced that, effective today, Gisela M. Schwab, M.D., the company’s President, Product Development and Medical Affairs and Chief Medical Officer, has begun a medical leave of absence. Dr. Schwab will remain available to advise Exelixis as needed during her leave.

“For fifteen years, Gisela has been deeply committed to the Exelixis mission and the patients we serve. She has our full support as she begins her medical leave of absence,” said Michael M. Morrissey, Ph.D., Exelixis’ President and Chief Executive Officer. “During her leave, the highly talented, experienced, and skilled team Gisela built will continue to lead the key functions of Exelixis’ Product Development and Medical Affairs organization. I look forward to the team’s continued execution on Exelixis’ 2021 priorities, including the top-line results from the COSMIC-312 pivotal trial anticipated this quarter, the up to two additional cabozantinib U.S. regulatory filings that could happen this year, as well as continued progress with the clinical development of XL092 and our growing early-stage pipeline.”

About Exelixis

Founded in 1994, Exelixis, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXEL) is a commercially successful, oncology-focused biotechnology company that strives to accelerate the discovery, development and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Following early work in model system genetics, we established a broad drug discovery and development platform that has served as the foundation for our continued efforts to bring new cancer therapies to patients in need. Our discovery efforts have resulted in four commercially available products, CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib), COMETRIQ® (cabozantinib), COTELLIC® (cobimetinib) and MINNEBRO® (esaxerenone), and we have entered into partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies to bring these important medicines to patients worldwide. Supported by revenues from our marketed products and collaborations, we are committed to prudently reinvesting in our business to maximize the potential of our pipeline. We are supplementing our existing therapeutic assets with targeted business development activities and internal drug discovery – all to deliver the next generation of Exelixis medicines and help patients recover stronger and live longer. Exelixis is a member of the Standard & Poor’s (S&P) MidCap 400 index, which measures the performance of profitable mid-sized companies. In November 2020, the company was named to Fortune’s 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list for the first time, ranking 17th overall and the third-highest biopharmaceutical company. For more information about Exelixis, please visit www.exelixis.com, follow @ExelixisInc on Twitter or like Exelixis, Inc. on Facebook.

