Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Exelixis, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EXEL

EXELIXIS, INC.

(EXEL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Exelixis : to Webcast Fireside Chats as Part of Virtual Investor Conferences in May

04/27/2021 | 04:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

– Presentations to be webcast on www.exelixis.com

Exelixis, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXEL) today announced that Michael M. Morrissey, Ph.D., the company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in fireside chats at the following virtual investor conferences in May:

  • 7th Annual Truist Securities Life Sciences Summit: Exelixis is scheduled to present at 3:30pm EDT / 12:30pm PDT on Tuesday, May 4, 2021.
  • BofA Securities 2021 Health Care Conference: Exelixis is scheduled to present at 2:00pm EDT / 11:00am PDT on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.
  • RBC Capital Markets 2021 Global Healthcare Conference: Exelixis is scheduled to present at 3:05pm EDT / 12:05pm PDT on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.

To access the webcast links, log onto www.exelixis.com and proceed to the News & Events / Event Calendar page under the Investors & Media heading. Please connect to the company’s website at least 15 minutes prior to the presentations to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to listen to the webcasts. Replays will also be available at the same location for 14 days.

About Exelixis

Founded in 1994, Exelixis, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXEL) is a commercially successful, oncology-focused biotechnology company that strives to accelerate the discovery, development and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Following early work in model system genetics, we established a broad drug discovery and development platform that has served as the foundation for our continued efforts to bring new cancer therapies to patients in need. Our discovery efforts have resulted in four commercially available products, CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib), COMETRIQ® (cabozantinib), COTELLIC® (cobimetinib) and MINNEBRO® (esaxerenone), and we have entered into partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies to bring these important medicines to patients worldwide. Supported by revenues from our marketed products and collaborations, we are committed to prudently reinvesting in our business to maximize the potential of our pipeline. We are supplementing our existing therapeutic assets with targeted business development activities and internal drug discovery – all to deliver the next generation of Exelixis medicines and help patients recover stronger and live longer. Exelixis is a member of the Standard & Poor’s (S&P) MidCap 400 index, which measures the performance of profitable mid-sized companies. In November 2020, the company was named to Fortune’s 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list for the first time, ranking 17th overall and the third-highest biopharmaceutical company. For more information about Exelixis, please visit www.exelixis.com, follow @ExelixisInc on Twitter or like Exelixis, Inc. on Facebook.

Exelixis, the Exelixis logo, CABOMETYX, COMETRIQ and COTELLIC are registered U.S. trademarks. MINNEBRO is a registered Japanese trademark.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about EXELIXIS, INC.
04:11pEXELIXIS  : to Webcast Fireside Chats as Part of Virtual Investor Conferences in..
BU
04/23DGAP-NEWS : BB BIOTECH AG: Le efficaci campagne di -2-
DJ
04/22EXELIXIS  : to Release First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, May 6, ..
BU
04/19EXELIXIS  : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Exelixis to $26 From $27, Mai..
MT
04/14BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB  : Gets European Nod for Opdivo Combo as First-Line Treatme..
MT
04/05EXELIXIS  : Gets FDA Go-Ahead to Test XB002 in Advanced Solid Tumors
MT
04/05EXELIXIS  : Announces U.S. FDA Accepts Investigational New Drug Application for ..
BU
04/01EXELIXIS'  : Partner Ipsen Receives European Commission Approval for CABOMETYX (..
AQ
04/01ROYALTY PHARMA  : Acquires Royalty Stake on Two GlaxoSmithKline Cancer Drugs
MT
04/01Royalty Pharma Acquires Royalty Interest in Cabometyx and Cometriq from GSK
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 222 M - -
Net income 2021 109 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 500 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 73,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7 784 M 7 784 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,14x
EV / Sales 2022 3,63x
Nbr of Employees 773
Free-Float 97,8%
Chart EXELIXIS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Exelixis, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXELIXIS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 31,29 $
Last Close Price 24,86 $
Spread / Highest target 48,8%
Spread / Average Target 25,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael M. Morrissey President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher J. Senner Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stelios Papadopoulos Chairman
Gisela M. Schwab Chief Medical Officer & President-Medical Affairs
Peter Lamb Chief Scientific Officer & EVP-Scientific Strategy
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXELIXIS, INC.23.87%7 784
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.12.39%82 796
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-8.20%56 156
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.9.25%55 415
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS1.14%51 889
BIONTECH SE114.24%42 182
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ