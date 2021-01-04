Log in
Exelixis : to Present at the Virtual 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 11, 2021

01/04/2021 | 04:10pm EST
Presentation to be webcast on www.exelixis.com

Exelixis, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXEL) today announced that Michael M. Morrissey, Ph.D., the company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will provide a corporate overview at the virtual 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 5:20 p.m. EST / 2:20 p.m. PST.

To access the webcast link, log onto www.exelixis.com and proceed to the News & Events / Event Calendar page under the Investors & Media heading. Please connect to the company’s website at least 15 minutes prior to the presentation to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to listen to the webcast. A replay will also be available at the same location for 14 days.

About Exelixis

Founded in 1994, Exelixis, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXEL) is a commercially successful, oncology-focused biotechnology company that strives to accelerate the discovery, development and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Following early work in model system genetics, we established a broad drug discovery and development platform that has served as the foundation for our continued efforts to bring new cancer therapies to patients in need. Our discovery efforts have resulted in four commercially available products, CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib), COMETRIQ® (cabozantinib), COTELLIC® (cobimetinib) and MINNEBRO® (esaxerenone), and we have entered into partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies to bring these important medicines to patients worldwide. Supported by revenues from our marketed products and collaborations, we are committed to prudently reinvesting in our business to maximize the potential of our pipeline. We are supplementing our existing therapeutic assets with targeted business development activities and internal drug discovery - all to deliver the next generation of Exelixis medicines and help patients recover stronger and live longer. Exelixis is a member of the Standard & Poor’s (S&P) MidCap 400 index, which measures the performance of profitable mid-sized companies. In November 2020, the company was named to Fortune’s 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list for the first time, ranking 17th overall and the third-highest biopharmaceutical company. For more information about Exelixis, please visit www.exelixis.com, follow @ExelixisInc on Twitter or like Exelixis, Inc. on Facebook.

Exelixis, the Exelixis logo, CABOMETYX, COMETRIQ and COTELLIC are registered U.S. trademarks. MINNEBRO is a registered Japanese trademark.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 933 M - -
Net income 2020 62,4 M - -
Net cash 2020 1 302 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 113x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 6 227 M 6 227 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,28x
EV / Sales 2021 4,04x
Nbr of Employees 617
Free-Float 98,0%
Technical analysis trends EXELIXIS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 31,00 $
Last Close Price 20,07 $
Spread / Highest target 99,3%
Spread / Average Target 54,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 24,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael M. Morrissey President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stelios B. Papadopoulos Chairman
Christopher J. Senner Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Gisela M. Schwab Chief Medical Officer & President-Medical Affairs
Peter Lamb Chief Scientific Officer & EVP-Scientific Strategy
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXELIXIS, INC.0.00%6 227
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.0.00%73 031
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS0.00%61 457
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS0.00%50 990
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.104.74%50 071
GENMAB A/S0.00%26 444
