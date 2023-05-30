Exelixis to Webcast Fireside Chats as Part of Investor Conferences in June

– Presentations to be webcast on www.exelixis.com –

Exelixis, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXEL) today announced that members of the company’s management team will participate in fireside chats at the following investor conferences in June:

William Blair 43 rd Annual Growth Stock Conference: Exelixis is scheduled to present at 10:20 am ET / 9:20 am CT/ 7:20 am PT on Tuesday, June 6 in Chicago.

2023 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference: Exelixis is scheduled to present at 10:30 am ET/ 7:30 am PT on Wednesday, June 7 in New York.

Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference: Exelixis is scheduled to present at 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT on Tuesday, June 13 in Dana Point, CA.

To access the webcast links, log onto www.exelixis.com and proceed to the News & Events / Event Calendar page under the Investors & Media heading. Please connect to the company’s website at least 15 minutes prior to the presentations to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to listen to the webcasts. Replays will also be available at the same location for at least 30 days.

Exelixis is a globally ambitious oncology company innovating next-generation medicines and regimens at the forefront of cancer care. Powered by bi-coastal centers of discovery and development excellence, we are rapidly evolving our product portfolio to target an expanding range of tumor types and indications with our clinically differentiated pipeline of small molecules, antibody-drug conjugates and other biotherapeutics. This comprehensive approach harnesses decades of robust investment in our science and partnerships to advance our investigational programs and extend the impact of our flagship commercial product, CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib).

