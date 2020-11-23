Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Exelixis, Inc.    EXEL

EXELIXIS, INC.

(EXEL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Exelixis : to Webcast Fireside Chats as Part of Virtual Investor Conferences in December

11/23/2020 | 05:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

– Presentations to be webcast on www.exelixis.com

Exelixis, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXEL) today announced that members of the company’s management team will participate in fireside chats at the following virtual investor conferences in December:

  • Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference: Due to the virtual nature of this year’s conference, presentation sessions were pre-recorded and available on-demand. Exelixis’ fireside chat session is now available to stream on the company’s website.
  • Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HealthCONx: Exelixis is scheduled to present at 3:05pm EST / 12:05pm PST on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.

To access the webcast links, log onto www.exelixis.com and proceed to the News & Events / Event Calendar page under the Investors & Media heading. Please connect to the company’s website at least 15 minutes prior to the presentations to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to listen to the webcasts. Replays will also be available at the same location for 14 days.

About Exelixis

Founded in 1994, Exelixis, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXEL) is a commercially successful, oncology-focused biotechnology company that strives to accelerate the discovery, development and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Following early work in model system genetics, we established a broad drug discovery and development platform that has served as the foundation for our continued efforts to bring new cancer therapies to patients in need. Our discovery efforts have resulted in four commercially available products, CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib), COMETRIQ® (cabozantinib), COTELLIC® (cobimetinib) and MINNEBRO® (esaxerenone), and we have entered into partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies to bring these important medicines to patients worldwide. Supported by revenues from our marketed products and collaborations, we are committed to prudently reinvesting in our business to maximize the potential of our pipeline. We are supplementing our existing therapeutic assets with targeted business development activities and internal drug discovery - all to deliver the next generation of Exelixis medicines and help patients recover stronger and live longer. Exelixis is a member of the Standard & Poor’s (S&P) MidCap 400 index, which measures the performance of profitable mid-sized companies. In November 2020, the company was named to Fortune’s 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list for the first time, ranking 17th overall and the third-highest biopharmaceutical company. For more information about Exelixis, please visit www.exelixis.com, follow @ExelixisInc on Twitter or like Exelixis, Inc. on Facebook.

Exelixis, the Exelixis logo, CABOMETYX, COMETRIQ and COTELLIC are registered U.S. trademarks.
MINNEBRO is a registered Japanese trademark.


© Business Wire 2020
All news about EXELIXIS, INC.
05:31pEXELIXIS : to Webcast Fireside Chats as Part of Virtual Investor Conferences in ..
BU
11/05EXELIXIS : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/05EXELIXIS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
11/05EXELIXIS : Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate..
BU
11/02EXELIXIS : to Webcast Fireside Chats as Part of Virtual Investor Conferences in ..
BU
10/28Ono and Takeda Submit Supplemental Application for Opdivo and CABOMETYX Combi..
AQ
10/28Exelixis Announces Takeda and Ono Submit Supplemental Application for CABOMET..
AQ
10/27EXELIXIS : Announces First Patient Enrolled in Phase 1 Trial Cohort Evaluating X..
AQ
10/27EXELIXIS : Announces Takeda and Ono Submit Supplemental Application for CABOMETY..
BU
10/26EXELIXIS : Announces First Patient Enrolled in Phase 1 Trial Cohort Evaluating X..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 931 M - -
Net income 2020 59,1 M - -
Net cash 2020 1 302 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 111x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5 867 M 5 867 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,91x
EV / Sales 2021 3,74x
Nbr of Employees 617
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart EXELIXIS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Exelixis, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXELIXIS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 30,85 $
Last Close Price 18,91 $
Spread / Highest target 112%
Spread / Average Target 63,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 32,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael M. Morrissey President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stelios B. Papadopoulos Chairman
Christopher J. Senner Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Gisela M. Schwab Chief Medical Officer & President-Medical Affairs
Peter Lamb Chief Scientific Officer & EVP-Scientific Strategy
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXELIXIS, INC.4.37%5 867
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-7.49%75 350
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-1.71%55 963
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS38.15%54 750
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.63.37%35 488
BEIGENE, LTD.71.43%25 903
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ