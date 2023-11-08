Illinois Tech, UIC students to receive scholarships, mentorships and internship opportunities

A part of its commitment to support equity in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education, ComEd has named eight local students who are pursuing STEM-related degrees at Illinois Institute of Technology (Illinois Tech) and University of Illinois Chicago (UIC) as its 2023 ComEd Scholars.

Now in its fifth year, the ComEd Scholars program provides scholarships that fill the funding gap for students pursuing STEM-related degrees at local universities. In addition to the scholarship funding, ComEd Scholars receive mentorship from ComEd engineers and executives and the opportunity to apply for internships at ComEd and its parent company, Exelon. Since the program was launched in 2019, 32 students from these universities have been awarded support.

“ComEd is committed to developing the future leaders of our STEM workforce while supporting talented students in northern Illinois,” said Gil C. Quiniones, CEO of ComEd. “Through the ComEd Scholars program, students gain knowledge, confidence, and resources to achieve their educational and career aspirations, enabling them to make a meaningful impact in their communities and the STEM workforce for years to come.”

To qualify for the program, students must be recommended by their school. UIC’s financial aid office, in partnership with academic advisors and ComEd, identify high-performing students facing significant financial burdens. Invited UIC applicants submit a personal statement, financial-aid application and school transcripts. Illinois Tech’s financial aid office identifies students who meet the ComEd scholarship criteria to be considered for this program. These scholarships provide selected students with the necessary financial assistance to cover education-related costs that exceed financial aid.

“This inspiring partnership with ComEd allows our Illinois Tech scholars to lean and grow into the tech leaders of the future,” said Raj Echambadi, president of Illinois Institute of Technology. “We are grateful to ComEd for its ongoing commitment to advancing technology and innovation for all. This substantial support for our students will help empower a diverse and talented STEM workforce here in Chicago and across the nation.”

The ComEd Scholars program is one of several ComEd initiatives that build and empower a local, diverse workforce. In 2022, more than 2,000 people participated in ComEd’s workforce programs.

“ComEd's continued commitment to helping grow the STEM workforce is an important catalyst to help the next generation of leaders flourish," added Marie Lynn Miranda, Chancellor of the University of Illinois Chicago. “We are proud to partner with ComEd in this investment on our deserving UIC students.”

The 2023 ComEd Scholars are:

Aaron Besa – a third-year student from Chicago’s Irving Park neighborhood , pursuing a degree in electrical engineering from Illinois Tech.

– a third-year student from Chicago’s , pursuing a degree in electrical engineering from Illinois Tech. Juliana Campolargo-Hoyos – a second-year student from Aurora , pursuing a degree in electrical engineering at UIC.

– a second-year student from , pursuing a degree in electrical engineering at UIC. Tiffani Curry – a first-year student from Hazel Crest , pursuing a degree in biomedical engineering at UIC.

– a first-year student from , pursuing a degree in biomedical engineering at UIC. Cameron Denmark – a first-year student from Homewood , pursuing a degree in electrical engineering at UIC.

– a first-year student from , pursuing a degree in electrical engineering at UIC. Ivan Martinez – a fourth-year student from Chicago’s Lower West Side neighborhood , pursuing a degree in computer engineering at UIC.

– a fourth-year student from Chicago’s , pursuing a degree in computer engineering at UIC. Amia Shakir – a first-year student from Chicago’s Little Italy neighborhood , pursuing a degree in computer science and design at UIC.

– a first-year student from Chicago’s , pursuing a degree in computer science and design at UIC. Shaun Shannon II – a third-year student from Chicago’s Ashburn neighborhood , pursuing a degree in computer science at UIC.

– a third-year student from Chicago’s , pursuing a degree in computer science at UIC. David Walker – a third-year student from Oak Park, studying electrical engineering at Illinois Tech.

