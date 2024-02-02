New craft workers ready to join the mission of maintaining power lines at America’s most reliable utility

ComEd today joined union and community leaders to recognize 47 new lineworkers joining the ranks of America’s most reliable electric utility. ComEd’s newest graduates of its overhead apprenticeship program completed industry-aligned training at one of three regional training centers based in Chicago, Rockford, and Joliet, and will play a key role in supporting and maintaining the grid that serves more than 9 million people across northern Illinois.

“The clean energy transformation will require all of our efforts to power the grid to withstand intensifying weather due to climate change and to meet the growing demand for clean energy,” said ComEd COO and Executive Vice President Dave Perez. “Our apprenticeship programs are preparing more diverse, local talent to be a part of the work supporting the nation’s most reliable electrical company and building stronger communities for the future.”

A recent study, commissioned by ComEd, reveals that as many as 150,000 jobs will be created in Illinois by 2050 to support the clean energy transition. To support a diverse, local, and skilled talent pipeline, ComEd has invested in expanding its workforce training and STEM education programs, reaching more than 3,500 local residents last year alone. ComEd has also prioritized expanding hiring for craft roles needed to support the grid, hiring 444 new entry-level trades workers since 2022.

“We’re proud to be working with ComEd in preparing for the energy needs of the future by bringing in local talent and building their skills for the clean energy jobs coming to Illinois,” said President of IBEW Local 15 Chris Riser. “Through union apprenticeship programs, we’re connecting more local residents to lifelong, rewarding careers in the utilities while ensuring the region has the talent needed to power the grid and our transition to a clean energy economy.”

For more than two years, overhead apprenticeship graduates participated in classroom instruction and on-the-job training in which they proved their endurance in fulfilling the physically demanding aspects of the job, and earned safety and specialized certifications in electrical work, leading up to becoming full-fledged lineworkers. ComEd is working to connect residents across its service region to its apprenticeship training opportunities that will help build a pipeline of talented trades workers to support the evolving needs of the grid and our region’s power infrastructure.

More entry-level positions, like Construction Worker and Overhead Helper, are expected to be posted throughout the year. For more information on training and hiring opportunities at ComEd, visit www.comed.com/cleanenergyjobs or visit www.comed.com/careers.

About ComEd

ComEd is a unit of Chicago-based Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC), a Fortune 250 energy company with approximately 10 million electricity and natural gas customers – the largest number of customers in the U.S. ComEd powers the lives of more than 4 million customers across northern Illinois, or 70 percent of the state’s population. For more information visit ComEd.com, and connect with the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240202537253/en/