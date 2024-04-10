10th annual Switch on Summer celebration marks unofficial start to season with return of retired WGN-TV Chief Meteorologist Tom Skilling

ComEd, in collaboration with the Chicago Park District is thrilled to announce the return of the Switch on Summer celebration for its tenth consecutive year. The public is invited to Chicago’s Grant Park to witness the switching on of Buckingham Fountain to mark the unofficial start of the summer season, alongside WGN-TV’s beloved retired Chief Meteorologist Tom Skilling who returns as master of ceremonies.

The free event, which takes place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, will feature a preview of the 12th anniversary of the Park District’s popular Night Out in the Parks summer event series lineup, and access to ComEd support resources including bill assistance, energy management programs, home energy saving tips, and more.

Residents from within ComEd’s northern Illinois service territory are invited to enter a sweepstakes for the chance to be selected to switch on Buckingham Fountain at the event. All entries must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. CT on April 30, 2024.

"Even in retirement, I look forward to joining Chicago residents, families, and visitors at the fountain on May 11 to celebrate the start of summer, enjoy educational programming and outdoor cultural performances," said Tom Skilling, former Chief Meteorologist, WGN-TV. “It is a joy to continue sharing this event with local residents and visitors.”

"ComEd is proud to join the City of Chicago and members of the public to Switch on Summer — and to provide our guests with valuable information to manage their energy and reduce their bills,” said Gil Quiniones, ComEd President and CEO. “Buckingham Fountain is an iconic attraction for residents and visitors around the world, and we’re hoping a big crowd will help us flip the switch for summer in Chicago."

Buckingham Fountain, a major tourist attraction, welcomes millions of visitors a year and serves as the backdrop for many of Chicago’s summertime events and activities along the lakefront.

"The iconic fountain is one of Chicago’s most beloved historic attractions and architectural gems that brings great joy and amazement to city residents and visitors, year after year,” said Rosa Escareño, General Superintendent and CEO of the Chicago Park District. “The Chicago Park District invites everyone to come and countdown with us as we turn on the fountain for its 97th season during the fun and free Switch on Summer event."

Summer in Chicago is a fun season with Chicago Park District’s Night Out in the Parks, the free event series accessible to all ages and abilities. The 12th edition of this celebration of Chicago’s vibrant cultures and emerging and seasoned arts professionals in parks citywide will bring world-class cultural events, including outdoor movies, dance performances and theater productions, to every one of the city's 77 community areas in 250 parks citywide.

For the latest event updates, visit ComEd.com/SwitchOnSummer.

About ComEd

ComEd is a unit of Chicago-based Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC), a Fortune 250 energy company with approximately 10 million electricity and natural gas customers – the largest number of customers in the U.S. ComEd powers the lives of more than 4 million customers across northern Illinois, or 70 percent of the state's population. For more information visit ComEd.com, and connect with the company on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

About Chicago Park District

The Chicago Park District is the Gold Medal Award winner, recognized for excellence in park and recreation management across the nation. For more information about the Chicago Park District’s more than 8,800 acres of parkland, more than 600 parks, 26 miles of lakefront, 11 museums, two world-class conservatories, 16 historic lagoons, nearly 50 nature areas, thousands of special events, sports and entertaining programs, please visit www.chicagoparkdistrict.com or contact the Chicago Park District at 312/742.PLAY. Follow us @ChicagoParks & @ChicagoParkDistrict on social media. Want to share your talent? Volunteer in the parks by calling, 312/742.PLAY.

