ComEd’s CONSTRUCT Youth Academy expands in second year to prepare more area youth for roles in the growing clean energy field

ComEd, the YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago and Goodwill Greater Milwaukee & Chicago today hosted a graduation event for 89 teens who have completed summer job training that prepared them for emerging career opportunities in the clean energy and construction fields.

Through the CONSTRUCT Youth Academy program, ComEd and its partner agencies are expanding access to training for local teens interested in careers in the fast-growing energy sector. Expanding training for local youth and job seekers is critical to preparing communities for the expected future job growth, with a recent study finding that the clean energy transition could add as many as 150,000 jobs in Illinois by 2050.

"With the clean energy transition set to create thousands of jobs in the years ahead, programs like CONSTRUCT Youth Academy are essential to creating pathways for more diverse local youth to join the utility field and to prepare our communities for a cleaner energy future," said Melissa Washington, Senior Vice President Of Customer Operations and Strategic Initiatives at ComEd. “Through collaboration with incredible partners at the YMCA, Goodwill and numerous other agencies in the region, ComEd is expanding training programs to expose the next generation of leaders to knowledge and technology needed to unlock good-paying jobs in our fast-growing field."

During the three-week program, rising high school juniors and seniors learn about the wide range of careers in energy, from entry-level craft positions to roles in STEM, engineering and more. Students also have the chance to connect with industry leaders, visit ComEd training facilities, and receive demonstrations on the latest technologies used by the energy company, like drones and electric vehicles.

ComEd launched the CONSTRUCT Youth Academy last year as part of its plan to build a pipeline of skilled and diverse talent needed to meet the evolving demand for clean energy and strengthen our power infrastructure in the face of increasingly severe weather tied to climate change. In partnership with the local YMCA and Goodwill, ComEd expanded training to five sites in Chicago, including a new site in Palatine. This allowed for a significant expansion of the program this year, up from 21 participants last year. Reflecting the diversity of ComEd’s service territory, over 95 percent of program participants are people of color, and a quarter of them are girls.

"There is no greater privilege than to empower young people to envision a future that they otherwise may never envision for themselves," said Martina "Tina" Hone, Chief Economic Inclusion & Equity Officer, YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago. "The CONSTRUCT Youth Academy provided that opportunity to dozens of young people this summer, and our team is incredibly grateful to have been able to deliver this program at the YMCA again this year, alongside our phenomenal partners at ComEd and Goodwill."

This year, students participated in a community service event assembling dressers for people in need. Two participants from last year’s cohort also served as mentors throughout the program, providing the opportunity to develop their leadership skills while offering support to those who are now in their shoes. The CONSTRUCT Youth Academy is set to return next summer, with applications to open in the spring.

“At Goodwill, we are committed to joining partners like ComEd and the YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago to open the door to opportunities for young Chicagoans,” said Clayton Pryor, Chief Mission Officer, Goodwill Greater Milwaukee & Chicago. “We are proud to be part of this effort by providing an additional program access point and skills training that empowers students to confidently enter a STEM or trade-focused career following graduation. We look forward to continuing helping this next generation of changemakers unlock their potential and build a foundation for continued success, career advancement and self-sufficiency.”

“This program opened my eyes to new possibilities,” said Gabriel Gaytan, Jr., CONSTRUCT Youth Academy graduate. “During the program, I decided I want a future job at ComEd, but every time we would learn about a new career I would change my mind about what I wanted to do. I can’t remember the last time I was this excited about the future.”

CONSTRUCT Youth Academy builds on the award-winning CONSTRUCT Infrastructure Academy, ComEd’s premier workforce development program for adults looking to gain the skills needed for entry-level roles in construction and the utilities. To date, the program has graduated nearly 900 residents, with a majority of participants from diverse communities, and a more than 70 percent job placement rate.

The CONSTRUCT Youth Academy program is one example of ComEd’s expanding STEM education and workforce development programs, which last year reached more than 2,000 local residents. In partnership with agencies and community organizations across the region, ComEd is expanding training opportunities for local youth and residents to help prepare for expected talent needs in the years ahead. For more on ComEd’s education and career training offerings, please visit www.ComEd.com/CleanEnergyJobs.

About ComEd

ComEd is a unit of Chicago-based Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC), a Fortune 250 energy company with approximately 10 million electricity and natural gas customers – the largest number of customers in the U.S. ComEd powers the lives of more than 4 million customers across northern Illinois, or 70 percent of the state’s population. For more information visit ComEd.com, and connect with the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

About the YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago

The YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago is the leader in accessible, inclusive programming for more than 300,000 individuals each year, strengthening community by connecting all people to their purpose, potential, and each other. The YMCA of Metro Chicago is evolving to become a 21st-century social enterprise for the region, through an association of 14 community hubs, 5 overnight camps, and 100 extension sites throughout Chicagoland and the Midwest. Learn more about the Y's locations and programming at www.ymcachicago.org.

About Goodwill Greater Milwaukee & Chicago

Goodwill Greater Milwaukee & Chicago enhances dignity and quality of life for all by strengthening communities, eliminating barriers to opportunity, and connecting people to valuable employment and community resources. Among a network of more than 150 Goodwill organizations in North America, the nonprofit organization serves a 23-county territory across two states – Illinois and Wisconsin. Learn more about Goodwill’s mission – Connecting people to work. Preparing people for life. – and find a Goodwill near you atwww.goodwillchicago.com. Find Goodwill on Facebook (facebook.com/goodwillsewmc), YouTube (@GoodwillSEWMC), and X and Instagram (@AmazingGoodwill).

