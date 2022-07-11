ComEd, Metropolitan Mayors Caucus Offer Grants to Illuminate Community Light Events this Holiday Season

Powering the Holidays grants program provides $45,000 for community-driven events that celebrate diverse culture

Even during the height of the summer heat, it’s never too early to plan for the winter holiday season. For the second year, ComEd and the Metropolitan Mayors Caucus (MMC) encourage communities and community organizations to apply for competitive grants of up to $2,500 each as part of the Powering the Holidays program. The program supports community holiday light events that represent the diverse cultures and traditions celebrated across northern Illinois.

To power even more holiday events and displays this year, ComEd increased available funds to $45,000 from the $25,000 in grant funding awarded in 2021. The application period begins today and runs until 11:59 p.m. CST on September 9, 2022. To learn more or apply, visit: ComEd Powering the Holidays Program - Mayors Caucus

“Our Powering the Holidays program supports local holiday events with spectacular lighting displays that promote culture, unity, and festivity for all to enjoy,” said Michael Fountain, ComEd interim SVP of governmental and external affairs. “ComEd is proud to team up with the Metropolitan Mayors Caucus to deliver community funding to help brighten our cities and towns for the holidays this season.”

Municipalities, townships, counties, and local government units in ComEd's service territory are eligible to apply. Not-for-profit organizations and cultural institutions may also be eligible if they partner with at least one municipality or government institution. Recipients must match 20 percent of the grant and use funds for any holiday events between Nov. 1, 2022, and Feb. 13, 2023. The Metropolitan Mayors Caucus will review applications and administer grant awards for qualifying applicants.

“The Powering the Holidays program assists communities in the development and implementation of local holiday events to further foster community cohesion and representation of all cultures,” said Brian Tomkins, Project Manager of the Metropolitan Mayors Caucus. “On behalf of the Metropolitan Mayors Caucus, we are grateful to partner with ComEd to offer this wonderful grant opportunity to communities.”

Powering the Holidays returns after a successful inaugural program last year, where ComEd awarded 10 recipients a total of $25,000 in grants to power holiday lights events. Holiday lighting ceremonies featured a diverse display of sound, food and light festivities honoring cultures and traditions from around the world here in cities and towns in northern Illinois:

“We greatly appreciate the Powering the Holidays grant the City of DeKalb received from ComEd and the Metropolitan Mayors Caucus,” said DeKalb Mayor, Cohen Barnes . “The holiday lights and free bus rides supported by the grant made Lights on Lincoln: Santa Comes to Town, a special event that strengthened the sense of belonging in our community.”

. “The holiday lights and free bus rides supported by the grant made Lights on Lincoln: Santa Comes to Town, a special event that strengthened the sense of belonging in our community.” “The Village of Hawthorn Woods was able to advance our goals of diversity and community inclusion as an award winner of the ComEd/MMC ‘Powering the Holidays’ grant program,” said Pamela O. Newton, Chief Operating Officer for the Village of Hawthorn Woods . “We received a great deal of positive feedback as we integrated energy-efficient light displays into our Community Park holiday celebration and included the festivals of Kwanza and Hannukah. When community members gather and see a depiction of their cultures, we build a stronger sense of equity and identity among our constituents. Thank you, ComEd and MMC, for assisting us in building a welcoming gathering place for all.”

. “We received a great deal of positive feedback as we integrated energy-efficient light displays into our Community Park holiday celebration and included the festivals of Kwanza and Hannukah. When community members gather and see a depiction of their cultures, we build a stronger sense of equity and identity among our constituents. Thank you, ComEd and MMC, for assisting us in building a welcoming gathering place for all.” “With the ComEd grant, the Village of Homer Glen was able to add signage and light sculptures to welcome all in our community to enjoy our winter wonderland of lights. The holiday light display highlighted with cultural expressions in the light sculptures, decorated wooden snowmen, holiday music, food, and family fun,” said Matt Libs, Communications Specialist for the village. “The display was located in Heritage Park, the center of our community, which is designed to bring the community together to create a sense of belonging and friendship.”

Powering the Holidays is an extension of ComEd's long-time sponsorship of and support for holiday light events at Lincoln Park Zoo, Brookfield Zoo, The Morton Arboretum and Chicago Botanic Garden.

For Powering the Holidays applications, guidelines and more information visit ComEd Powering the Holidays Program - Mayors Caucus

Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd) is a unit of Chicago-based Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC), the nation’s leading competitive energy provider, with approximately 10 million customers. ComEd provides service to approximately 4 million customers across northern Illinois, or 70 percent of the state’s population. For more information visit ComEd.com, and connect with the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220711005620/en/