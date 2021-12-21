Log in
    EXC   US30161N1019

EXELON CORPORATION

(EXC)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 12/21 02:17:49 pm
53.915 USD   +0.96%
02:02pComEd Microgrid Completes Final DOE Milestones
BU
12/20Customers Save More Than $6 Billion With ComEd Energy Efficiency Program
BU
12/20Qatar backs UK's Rolls-Royce in small nuclear power project
RE
ComEd Microgrid Completes Final DOE Milestones

12/21/2021 | 02:02pm EST
Test showcases continuous power flow with zero outages and clean energy integration

ComEd today announced it has successfully completed final testing requirements of a $4 million grant awarded by the U.S. Department of Energy Solar Energy Technologies Office to study how microgrids can increase energy security and resilience and support the integration of clean energy – important needs as the climate crisis causes more severe weather events. The tests were conducted on ComEd’s Bronzeville Community Microgrid on Chicago’s South Side.

Microgrids are small power grids with defined boundaries. They can operate in conjunction with the main grid or disconnect and operate standalone to keep power flowing. The tests demonstrated how Distributed Energy Resources (DER), such as solar photovoltaic (PV) and battery energy storage, can be used to support microgrid operations and enhance the resilience of the grid during disruptive events such as storms or natural disasters. In the test, the microgrid successfully disconnected and reconnected to the main power grid without any interruptions in service to customers.

“Demonstrating microgrid technology has presented numerous engineering challenges, and we’ve met them all,” said Michelle Blaise, senior vice president of technical services for ComEd. “These technologies will support a higher level of service to communities throughout our region and drive the entire industry to a more resilient and sustainable future.”

Partnerships with universities, national labs and suppliers have played key roles in the development and testing of the ComEd microgrid technologies. “This project has provided us the opportunity to develop the algorithms that enable utilities to integrate distributed energy technologies while enhancing the resilience of the distribution system,” said Prof. Amin Khodaei, Ritchie School of Engineering and Computer Science, University of Denver. “The impact of this project will be felt the world over as the industry better understands what is possible in integrating clean energy technologies.”

ComEd is scheduled to complete the installation of DER into the microgrid in the coming year, an important step toward the microgrid becoming fully operational. The Bronzeville Community Microgrid will directly serve more than 1,000 residences, businesses and public institutions, as well as customers that provide critical public services, including Chicago police and fire department headquarters.

ComEd is a unit of Chicago-based Exelon Corporation (NYSE: EXC), a Fortune 100 energy company with approximately 10 million electricity and natural gas customers – the largest number of customers in the U.S. ComEd powers the lives of more than 4 million customers across northern Illinois, or 70 percent of the state’s population. For more information visit ComEd.com and connect with the company on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2021
Analyst Recommendations on EXELON CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 33 072 M - -
Net income 2021 2 539 M - -
Net Debt 2021 39 199 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,2x
Yield 2021 2,91%
Capitalization 52 242 M 52 242 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,76x
EV / Sales 2022 2,96x
Nbr of Employees 32 340
Free-Float 99,5%
Managers and Directors
Christopher M. Crane President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph Nigro Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Mayo A. Shattuck Chairman
Michael R. Koehler Chief Information & Digital Officer, Senior VP
Calvin G. Butler Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXELON CORPORATION26.48%52 242
NEXTERA ENERGY16.58%176 475
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION13.23%79 758
ENEL S.P.A.-19.61%76 409
SOUTHERN COMPANY8.81%71 134
IBERDROLA, S.A.-16.77%67 965