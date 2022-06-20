Log in
    EXC   US30161N1019

EXELON CORPORATION

(EXC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-17 pm EDT
40.91 USD   -0.75%
02:47pComEd Offers Tips to Help Customers Manage Electricity Use
BU
06/16$2,000,000 in BGE Energizing Small Business Grants Awarded to 100 small businesses
AQ
06/14Power Restored to More Than 100,000 ComEd Customers Following Severe Storms Amid Extreme Heat
BU
ComEd Offers Tips to Help Customers Manage Electricity Use

06/20/2022 | 02:47pm EDT
Energy Doctors available to media to provide expert advice on saving energy and money

With forecasts calling for consecutive days of temperatures in the mid- to upper 90s, ComEd understands electricity use may be high for families and individuals across northern Illinois.

During periods of extreme high temperatures ComEd customers can manage energy use and save money on their electric bills by following a few simple tips, courtesy of the U.S. Department of Energy:

  • Use your windows to keep out heat. Keep windows shades closed, especially south, east and west facing windows.
  • Operate your thermostat efficiently. During the cooling season, set your thermostat to as high a temperature as possible while still maintaining personal comfort. If you’re not home for more than 8 hours, you can turn up your thermostat 7 to 10 degrees. Overnight, you can also turn up your thermostat 3 to 4 degrees while sleeping.
  • Use fans and ventilation to cool your home. If you use air conditioning to cool your home, a ceiling fan allows you to raise the thermostat setting about 4°F with no reduction in comfort. Turn off ceiling fans when you leave the room. Remember that fans cool people, not rooms, by creating a wind chill effect. In warm-weather months, be sure your fan is spinning counter-clockwise to push air towards the floor.

For more tips on saving money and energy, contact me to schedule an interview with one of ComEd’s Energy Doctors.

ComEd is a unit of Chicago-based Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC), a Fortune 200 energy company with approximately 10 million electricity and natural gas customers – the largest number of customers in the U.S. ComEd powers the lives of more than 4 million customers across northern Illinois, or 70 percent of the state’s population. For more information visit ComEd.com and connect with the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 18 673 M - -
Net income 2022 2 166 M - -
Net Debt 2022 38 235 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,8x
Yield 2022 3,30%
Capitalization 40 100 M 40 100 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,20x
EV / Sales 2023 4,16x
Nbr of Employees 31 518
Free-Float 99,6%
Managers and Directors
Christopher M. Crane Chief Nuclear Officer
Joseph Nigro Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Calvin G. Butler Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
David Glockner Executive Vice President-Compliance & Audit
Paul L. Joskow Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXELON CORPORATION0.03%40 100
NEXTERA ENERGY-24.15%139 106
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-6.75%75 312
SOUTHERN COMPANY-4.65%69 478
IBERDROLA, S.A.-5.28%65 554
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-6.56%59 621