ComEd Planning to Electrify Half Its Vehicle Fleet by 2050

By Stephen Nakrosis



Illinois electric utility ComEd said Thursday it would expand efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by electrifying half its vehicle fleet.

ComEd also said it would work to advance the adoption of electric vehicle technology in Illinois.

The utility said it plans to plans to electrify 30% of its fleet by 2025 and hopes to have 50% of its fleet electric by 2030. The current fleet of 3,000 vehicles "includes 1,400 biodiesel-fueled line trucks and another 430 units that are capable of running on high-level ethanol-gasoline blends, or E85," ComEd said, adding over 200 of its vehicles "have electric hybrid or plug-in hybrid electric systems and another 10 are all-electric vehicles."

ComEd Chief Executive Joe Dominguez said, "Cleaning up the transportation sector is key to improving the lives of our citizens. Greening our own fleet is one way we can help create cleaner air in our communities. A crucial next step is preparing the grid to support increased electrification of our large customer's vehicle fleets and the widespread adoption of personal EVs."

There are 21,885 EVs registered in Illinois, the utility said, citing figures from the Secretary of State's office.

ComEd is a unit of Exelon Corp.

