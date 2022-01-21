Log in
ComEd Proposes Performance Metrics to Encourage High Levels of Service and Value to Customers and Communities

01/21/2022 | 01:10pm EST
To ensure accountability, Illinois Commerce Commission will evaluate ComEd’s performance against approved metrics

Following the completion of a stakeholder workshop process, ComEd yesterday submitted to the Illinois Commerce Commission, which regulates the state’s public utilities, proposed performance metrics that incorporate feedback ComEd received in public workshops and support the goals of the state’s new clean energy law, which is designed to achieve a 100 percent clean energy future with a focus on equity. This filing marks the latest milestone in the implementation of the clean energy law.

“ComEd takes great pride in being a national leader in reliably and affordably delivering clean energy to customers, and these metrics encourage the high levels of service that our customers expect and all communities deserve,” said Terence R. Donnelly, ComEd president and COO. “The metrics support the state’s new clean energy law, as they focus on equitably building a resilient power grid that can withstand more extreme weather caused by climate change, support the growth of clean energy innovations such as solar panels and electric vehicles, and balance the need to keep customers’ electric bills affordable.”

The clean energy law requires that utilities propose up to eight metrics. ComEd’s proposed performance metrics include:

  • System Average Interruption Duration Index (SAIDI): A standard reliability and resiliency metric in the utility industry that measures the frequency and duration of power outages that customers experience in a year.
  • Customers Exceeding Minimum Service Levels: A reliability and resiliency metric that focuses on the number of customers who experience recurring interruptions or long-duration interruptions for multiple years.
  • System Visibility Index: A reliability and resiliency metric that addresses ComEd’s ability to rapidly identify momentary interruptions, voltage fluctuations and similar events across the entire ComEd power grid.
  • Load Reduction Capability: A measure of the ability of utility sponsored and supported activities, including utility programs and products that help customers save money and use less energy, to reduce peak load and the contribute to reducing the generation capacity our region requires.
  • Arrearages: An affordability metric based on the percentage of residential customers with past due balances greater than 90 days.
  • Interconnection Timeliness: A measure of ComEd’s responsiveness to customer requests to connect their clean energy resources such as solar panels to the electric distribution grid.
  • First Contact Resolution: A customer service metric that measures the percentage of customers whose issues are resolved the first time they contact ComEd.
  • Percentage of Spend with Diversity-Certified Suppliers: A supplier diversity metric that tracks how much ComEd spends with suppliers and subcontractor businesses owned by people of color, women or veterans.

ComEd also proposed 11 tracking metrics across five categories (emissions reductions, grid flexibility, cost savings, diversity and equity) to monitor and report utility performance, which may aid in the development of future performance metrics.

While ComEd has not yet made a final decision as to whether it will pursue a multi-year rate plan, approved metrics will apply should a multi-year rate plan be filed and approved in the future.

ComEd is a unit of Chicago-based Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC), a Fortune 100 energy company with approximately 10 million electricity and natural gas customers – the largest number of customers in the U.S. ComEd powers the lives of more than 4 million customers across northern Illinois, or 70 percent of the state’s population. For more information visit ComEd.com and connect with the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube


© Business Wire 2022
