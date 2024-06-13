Customers are reminded to stay safe around electric equipment

In anticipation of significant weather coming to northern Illinois on Thursday evening, ComEd is preparing for potential power outages as it gets equipment and additional crews in place. The current forecast calls for hail and strong winds with gusts up to 75 miles per hour.

“ComEd prides itself on our nation-leading reliability, and we’re readying equipment and personnel to ensure that, should any outages occur as a result of today’s severe weather, that we are able to safely restore those outages as quickly as possible,” said David Perez, executive vice president and COO of ComEd. “With high winds predicted, there is an increased possibility that tree branches may take power lines down, so if you see a downed line, please do not approach the line and immediately call us at 1-800-EDISON1 to report it.”

ComEd has been investing in system upgrades and vegetation management to minimize the impact of storms. Since smart grid upgrades began in 2011, more than 21 million power outages have been avoided and overall reliability has improved by more than 70 percent.

When responding to power outages caused by storms, ComEd’s priority is to restore critical facilities such as police and fire stations, nursing homes and hospitals first, followed by repairs that will restore power to the greatest number of customers.

Public safety is paramount, and ComEd encourages customers to take the following precautions:

If a downed power line is spotted, immediately call ComEd at 1-800-EDISON1 (1-800-334-7661). Spanish-speaking customers should call 1-800-95-LUCES (1-800-955-8237).

Never approach a downed power line. Always assume a power line is extremely dangerous and energized.

In the event of an outage, do not approach ComEd crews working to restore power to ask about restoration times. Crews may be working on live electrical equipment, and the perimeter of the work zone may be hazardous.

ComEd urges customers to contact the company immediately if they experience a power outage. Customers can text OUT to 26633 (COMED) to report an outage and receive restoration information and can follow the company on Twitter @ComEd or on Facebook at Facebook.com/ComEd. Customers can also call 1-800 EDISON1 (1-800-334-7661), or report outages via the website at ComEd.com/report. Spanish-speaking customers should call 1-800-95-LUCES (1-800-955-8237).

ComEd’s mobile app for iPhone and Android® smart phones gives customers the ability to report power outages and manage their accounts; download the app at ComEd.com/app.

ComEd’s interactive outage map at ComEd.com/map allows customers to easily find information on the location and size of outages and get estimated power restoration times.

ComEd is a unit of Chicago-based Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC), a Fortune 200 energy company with approximately 10 million electricity and natural gas. ComEd powers the lives of more than 4 million customers across northern Illinois, or 70 percent of the state’s population. For more information visit ComEd.com and connect with the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240613596338/en/