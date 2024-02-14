Upgrade will result in new customer account numbers and improvement in the way ComEd serves customers

This week, ComEd plans to launch a large-scale initiative to update its existing customer information system, which will allow ComEd to better support its more than 4 million residential and business customers, while improving the way customers interact with their energy company.

During the multi-day transition period, the availability of most ComEd self-service tools will temporarily be limited or offline from the evening of Wednesday, Feb. 14 through at least Monday, Feb. 19 to ensure the accurate transition of all customer data to the new customer-information system. This will impact transactions made by phone and through ComEd’s website or mobile app.

At the end of the transition, all customers will receive a newly designed bill, as well as new, unique account numbers that, in the future, can remain with them no matter where they receive service within the ComEd service territory. In the past, customers received a new account number each time they moved or started new service.

“The transition to the new customer information system will provide our customers with a more seamless experience by enabling our customer account representatives to access customer information more efficiently,” said Melissa Washington, ComEd's Chief Customer Officer and Senior Vice President of Customer Operations. “In turn, these upgrades will ultimately give customers a more intuitive picture of their overall energy use and provide more seamless access to programs that provide bill support and help them save money and energy.”

This transformational upgrade is the largest system integration project undertaken by ComEd’s parent company, Exelon. It will align ComEd and its sister utilities, Baltimore-based BGE and Philadelphia-based PECO, onto a common platform – a modern system that will enable these companies to provide customer service at an even higher level.

For information about the system conversion and benefits to customers, visit ComEd.com/BillingUpdate.

New account numbers

Following the launch of ComEd’s new customer information system, all residential and business customers will receive a newly designed bill and new, unique account numbers. This means, except in limited situations, that customer’s account number will remain the same and follow the customer across the ComEd service territory, whether they start new service, move to a new address, or close an account and open another account later.

After the conversion is complete, customers can find their new account number:

in the upper right corner of their ComEd bills issued Feb. 20 or later,

online at ComEd.com/MyAccount in the upper left corner of My Dashboard,

in the upper left corner of My Dashboard, in the ComEd mobile app at the top left corner of the home screen, and

through a new, online lookup tool that will be available on the ComEd.com website on or about Feb. 20, in conjunction with the release of the new billing system.

Updating online payment services

For customers who set up their ComEd bill to be paid through their bank or other financial institution’s bill-pay service, they will need to update their ComEd payee record with their new account number after the conversion to ensure payments are applied to their accounts.

For customers who enrolled in ComEd’s Automatic Payment (AutoPay) program, no action is necessary. These customers’ account numbers will be updated automatically. Their monthly payments will continue to be withdrawn from their designated checking or savings account and applied to their new account numbers.

Self-Service tool availability

Customers are advised that most ComEd self-service tools will be limited or offline during the conversion from the evening of Wednesday, Feb. 14 through at least Monday, Feb. 19. This will impact transactions made by phone and through ComEd’s website or mobile app.

From evening of Wednesday, Feb. 14 through Saturday, Feb. 17, customers will not be able to log into or process any transactions through My Account. Customers will instead be able to use the ComEd website and mobile app to report outages. Customers reporting outages during these time periods will be asked to provide their account number or the phone number associated with their account for verification.

Sunday, Feb. 18, the ability to make service requests through ComEd's website or mobile app will be unavailable to ensure the accurate transition of customer data to the new customer-information system. During this time, customers should only contact the ComEd call center to report outages and emergencies.

Monday, Feb. 19, customers can return to using the ComEd website and mobile app to report outages but will still be unable to log into or process any transactions through My Account. Customers reporting outages will be asked to provide their account number or the phone number is associated with their account for verification.

ComEd will also temporarily pause the acceptance of customer requests for non-emergency service suspensions from the evening of Wednesday, Feb. 14 through at least Monday, Feb. 19 so the company can focus on unplanned outages and emergency requests.

For customers whose ComEd bills are due between Thursday, Feb. 15 and Tuesday, Feb. 20, ComEd suggests these customers consider scheduling their electronic bill payment before Thursday, Feb. 15, if possible, or scheduling their electronic payment for after Tuesday, Feb. 20, as long as their payment does not fall after their due date. Payments received during this period will be processed once our systems are back online.

If a customer sends in their payment by mail, or sets up payment through AutoPay, ComEd will apply their payment to their new account number during the transition period.

For more information on this transition, please visit ComEd.com/BillingUpdate.

