Remaining one percent of customers to be restored by Sunday afternoon

After significant thunderstorms, strong winds and four confirmed tornados moved through northern Illinois Friday evening, ComEd crews have restored power to more than 121,000 customers, approximately 99 percent of the nearly 124,000 customers impacted by the storm. The hardest hit areas were in the southern part of our service territory, including Joliet and University Park, and the far western part of our service territory including Dixon, Freeport, and Rockford.

Approximately 1,600 customers remain without power as of 10 pm, Saturday, July 29, while more than 500 ComEd and contractor crews work 24/7 to restore service to all remaining customers as quickly and safely as possible. ComEd expects that the vast majority of remaining customers will be restored by Sunday afternoon, July 30.

With severe weather showing up early and often, and high summer temperatures placing more stress on the electric grid, ComEd has taken steps to ensure reliable energy for the 9 million people it serves in northern Illinois.

ComEd has been investing in power grid upgrades and tree trimming to minimize the impact of storms. Since smart grid upgrades began in 2011, ComEd has avoided more than 19 million power outages — saving more than $3.3 billion in outage-related costs — and has improved overall reliability by more than 80 percent. In 2022, ComEd delivered its best reliability ever and was recognized with the ReliabilityOne Award for having the most resilient power grid in the United States.

ComEd prioritizes repairs that will bring back the greatest number of customers at once, and focuses on critical services, such as hospitals, senior centers, law enforcement and fire departments. Crews then move to restoration of individual outages. ComEd offers the following tips and information for customers to stay safe following severe weather:

If you encounter a downed power line, immediately call ComEd at 1-800-EDISON-1 (1-800-334-7661).

Spanish-speaking customers should call 1-800-95-LUCES (1-800-955-8237).

Never approach a downed power line. Always assume a power line is energized and extremely dangerous.

Check on elderly and other family members and neighbors to ensure their safety and make alternate arrangements in the event of an outage.

Most refrigerators will keep food fresh for 48 hours if doors are kept closed.

Customers can sign up for Outage Alerts at ComEd.com/Alerts or text OUT to 26633 to report their outage and receive restoration information about when their power may be restored.

ComEd also offers a mobile app for iPhone® and Android® smart phones that gives customers the ability to report power outages and manage their accounts. In addition, customers can report outages through ComEd's Facebook and Twitter pages.

