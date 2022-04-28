ComEd Submits First Annual Ethics and Compliance Report to Illinois Commerce Commission

ComEd today submitted to the Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC), which regulates the state’s public utilities, its first annual ethics and compliance report. The report describes ComEd’s internal controls and codes of conduct to provide increased transparency to the public and help ensure that the company adheres to rigorous ethical standards.

The annual report is a new requirement for the state’s electric and gas utilities under the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA) that was passed in Illinois last fall. In addition to measures to decarbonize the power sector in Illinois and address equity needs in communities, the law includes a number of new requirements and provisions for Illinois utilities related to ethical conduct and transparency.

“As a regulated public utility and essential service provider, ComEd must be accountable to the more than 9 million people we serve in northern Illinois,” said ComEd CEO Gil Quiniones. “We are as strongly committed to meeting the highest standards for ethics and compliance as we are to providing reliable, affordable, clean, and sustainable energy to the customers and communities we serve.”

Among its contents, the report describes steps ComEd has taken to strengthen its compliance program, as well as policies and programs in place to set high standards for ethical behavior. The company has taken robust action, including putting in place strong new policies, controls, oversight, and employee training regarding how the company works with public officials. In addition, ComEd is strengthening its compliance and ethics culture through increased employee education and engagement.

“Our work in this space continues,” Quiniones said. “Through our words and our actions, we are working every day to restore trust with our customers, communities, and employees and to set an example as a leader in corporate ethics. Our leaders at ComEd are at the forefront of this work, demonstrating the behaviors we expect of every employee.”

The report also provides information on ComEd procedures, practices and controls related to areas such as financial and accounting systems, ethics and compliance risk assessment, employee training, senior leadership and enforcement.

Consistent with the requirements under CEJA, the report was prepared under the oversight of ComEd’s chief compliance and ethics officer. The report is available to the public at: https://www.icc.illinois.gov/emdb/ucdb/entity/U295/filing-list?year=2022&ft=2.

