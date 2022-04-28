Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Exelon Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EXC   US30161N1019

EXELON CORPORATION

(EXC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/28 03:22:42 pm EDT
48.37 USD   +1.20%
02:46pComEd Submits First Annual Ethics and Compliance Report to Illinois Commerce Commission
BU
10:21aComEd Celebrates 69 New Training Program Graduates Ready to Join Local Construction and Energy Workforce
BU
04/26ComEd, Chicago Park District Set to Power on Buckingham Fountain with WGN's Tom Skilling on May 14
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ComEd Submits First Annual Ethics and Compliance Report to Illinois Commerce Commission

04/28/2022 | 02:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ComEd today submitted to the Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC), which regulates the state’s public utilities, its first annual ethics and compliance report. The report describes ComEd’s internal controls and codes of conduct to provide increased transparency to the public and help ensure that the company adheres to rigorous ethical standards.

The annual report is a new requirement for the state’s electric and gas utilities under the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA) that was passed in Illinois last fall. In addition to measures to decarbonize the power sector in Illinois and address equity needs in communities, the law includes a number of new requirements and provisions for Illinois utilities related to ethical conduct and transparency.

“As a regulated public utility and essential service provider, ComEd must be accountable to the more than 9 million people we serve in northern Illinois,” said ComEd CEO Gil Quiniones. “We are as strongly committed to meeting the highest standards for ethics and compliance as we are to providing reliable, affordable, clean, and sustainable energy to the customers and communities we serve.”

Among its contents, the report describes steps ComEd has taken to strengthen its compliance program, as well as policies and programs in place to set high standards for ethical behavior. The company has taken robust action, including putting in place strong new policies, controls, oversight, and employee training regarding how the company works with public officials. In addition, ComEd is strengthening its compliance and ethics culture through increased employee education and engagement.

“Our work in this space continues,” Quiniones said. “Through our words and our actions, we are working every day to restore trust with our customers, communities, and employees and to set an example as a leader in corporate ethics. Our leaders at ComEd are at the forefront of this work, demonstrating the behaviors we expect of every employee.”

The report also provides information on ComEd procedures, practices and controls related to areas such as financial and accounting systems, ethics and compliance risk assessment, employee training, senior leadership and enforcement.

Consistent with the requirements under CEJA, the report was prepared under the oversight of ComEd’s chief compliance and ethics officer. The report is available to the public at: https://www.icc.illinois.gov/emdb/ucdb/entity/U295/filing-list?year=2022&ft=2.

 

ComEd is a unit of Chicago-based Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC), a Fortune 200 energy company with approximately 10 million electricity and natural gas customers – the largest number of customers in the U.S. ComEd powers the lives of more than 4 million customers across northern Illinois, or 70 percent of the state’s population. For more information visit ComEd.com and connect with the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube

 


© Business Wire 2022
All news about EXELON CORPORATION
02:46pComEd Submits First Annual Ethics and Compliance Report to Illinois Commerce Commission
BU
10:21aComEd Celebrates 69 New Training Program Graduates Ready to Join Local Construction and..
BU
04/26ComEd, Chicago Park District Set to Power on Buckingham Fountain with WGN's Tom Skillin..
BU
04/26Exelon Keeps Quarterly Dividend Unchanged at $0.3375 a Share, Payable June 10 to Shareh..
MT
04/26Exelon Corporation Declares Dividend
BU
04/26Exelon Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock, Payable on June..
CI
04/20Morgan Stanley Raises Exelon's Price Target to $54 From $50, Overweight Rating Kept
MT
04/20ComEd Donates 3,300 Trees to 255 Northern Illinois Communities to Enhance Green Space
BU
04/20KeyBanc Adjusts Exelon's Price Target to $53 from $51, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
04/20WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Netflix is the exception that proves the rule
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EXELON CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 17 889 M - -
Net income 2022 2 220 M - -
Net Debt 2022 39 154 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,1x
Yield 2022 2,84%
Capitalization 46 841 M 46 841 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,81x
EV / Sales 2023 4,72x
Nbr of Employees 31 518
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart EXELON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Exelon Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXELON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 47,79 $
Average target price 50,18 $
Spread / Average Target 4,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher M. Crane Chief Nuclear Officer
Joseph Nigro Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Mayo A. Shattuck Chairman
Calvin G. Butler Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
David Glockner Executive Vice President-Compliance & Audit
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXELON CORPORATION16.85%46 841
NEXTERA ENERGY-21.52%143 939
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION7.81%87 068
SOUTHERN COMPANY7.52%78 126
IBERDROLA, S.A.3.31%72 024
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.6.14%67 594