ComEd To Hire Another 30 Entry-Level Trade Workers to Support Clean Energy Transition

Now through March 15, ComEd is seeking diverse talent to apply for paid training and full-time work as construction workers

ComEd is encouraging job seekers to apply for new entry-level positions that will play an important role in the clean energy transformation underway in Illinois. Today through March 15, ComEd is accepting applications for 30 entry-level construction worker positions, which provide a path to a full-time union career as part of the team powering communities across northern Illinois. Applicants can apply now on ComEd’s career page.

The new positions are part of a bold three-year hiring plan announced by ComEd last year to add 500 entry-level positions to meet the demands of the clean energy transition in Illinois. To date, ComEd has filled 194 of those roles. For these roles, ComEd is focused on ensuring that the workforce reflects the diversity of communities it serves by encouraging women and people of color, who traditionally are underrepresented in skilled trades roles, to apply.

“The transition to a cleaner energy future holds the promise of economic opportunity for northern Illinois. As ComEd has committed to hiring 500 entry-level workers, a new study also shows that the clean energy transition could create a net increase of more than 40,000 jobs in Illinois by 2040,” said Terence Donnelly, president and chief operating officer of ComEd. “Entry-level skilled trades roles like the ones we’re filling in this latest hiring push offer an entry-point into an exciting career that offers long-term stability, family sustaining wages and an opportunity for advancement.”

The construction worker position and other entry-level union roles in the company offer training and continued development that can prepare employees for line worker and other full-time trades positions within the company. These roles offer a pathway to full-time union work, with most receiving starting pay of nearly $29 an hour, as well as employee benefits such as 401K and family wellness programs.

“As we prepare for the coming solar and EV technologies, having qualified men and women in the electric trades will be critical. This is an exciting time for our industry, we are experiencing significant growth and change and that brings great opportunities,” said Terry McGoldrick, President of IBEW Local 15. “We are committed to partnering with ComEd and building a diverse pipeline of talent to help us prepare for the new grid. These types of skilled trade jobs are vital to powering the communities we serve.”

ComEd is accepting applications for the construction worker position through March 15, at 11:59 pm. To be considered, applicants must meet minimum qualifications, including having a high school diploma or GED equivalent, driver's license and the ability to earn a commercial driver's license (CDL) permit A. Candidates with overhead line experience, climb or trades school training, military service, or skilled trades experience will be given priority consideration.

Candidates must demonstrate they are prepared for the physical and technical requirements of the job and will enter a 12- to 18-month process to hone trade and professional skills via a paid pre-apprenticeship training program.

To prepare applicants for success, ComEd offers a wide range of free career prep resources and clinics. Climb clinics prepare candidates for the unique rigors of work in the field, which includes repairing and maintaining utility lines and infrastructure on a 24x7 basis. To meet candidates where they are, ComEd has expanded climb clinic sessions to weekends and workshops on interview training and preparing for the Construction and Skilled Trade (CAST) test.

Beyond the career prep resources, ComEd offers a range of in-depth job training programs year-round to prepare talent for growing roles in craft and skilled trades – with programs including the CONSTRUCT Infrastructure Academy, the Dawson Tech Overhead Electrical Line Worker training program. For more on these career readiness programs, please email WorkforceDevelopment@ComEd.com.

ComEd provides information about pathways to craft roles within the company, job requirements, and training programs designed to provide job readiness skills at www.ComEd.com/CleanEnergyJobs. For more information about future hiring opportunities at ComEd or to set a job alert based on your skillset, please visit www.exeloncorp.com/careers.

