ComEd and City Colleges of Chicago Encourage Enrollment in the Overhead Electrical Line Worker Training Program at Dawson Tech this Fall

CCC now accepting applications for workforce program designed to prepare job seekers for family sustaining careers in energy

ComEd today joined the City Colleges of Chicago (CCC) to encourage job seekers to enroll in the next class of the Overhead Electrical Line Worker (OELW) training program. The OELW program at Dawson Technical Institute of Kennedy-King College helps prepare job seekers for entry-level craft roles in the electrical industry. The upcoming OELW session will run from September 12, 2022 through March 30, 2023 at the Dawson Technical Institute, located at 3901 S. State Street in Chicago.

“ComEd’s ability to provide access to clean, affordable and reliable power for 9 million people throughout the region depends on a highly skilled workforce – and the Dawson OELW program is key to attracting diverse, local talent needed to power our communities,” said Diana Sharpe, head of workforce development at ComEd. “The Dawson OELW program has helped hundreds of students prepare for exciting careers in our industry. We encourage more residents to apply to learn a skilled trade and to help guide the clean energy transition.”

Participation in the OELW program can provide job seekers a competitive edge in applying for employment at ComEd, including jobs such as line workers, which offer starting hourly wages of nearly $29, as well as employee benefits such as 401k and family wellness programs. ComEd has recently announced its plans to hire an additional 500 entry-level workers over the next three years to help meet the demands of the clean energy transition.

ComEd and CCC are committed to removing barriers to job training and access to employment opportunities. To that end, ComEd has committed $50,000 in scholarships for 10 Chicago residents to pursue the Dawson OELW program. Additionally, interested applicants may be eligible to enroll in the OELW program at no cost through City Colleges’ Future Ready program, which provides students access to high-demand, short-term programs at no cost. To learn more about Future Ready, go to www.ccc.edu/futureready.

“We are thrilled that ComEd shares our mission and is helping Chicagoans meet their career objectives with these generous scholarships,” said Juan Salgado, Chancellor of City Colleges of Chicago. “Together with ComEd, we are supporting our students to pursue their life goals in a pathway that leads to in-demand and well-paying careers with an upward trajectory in the exciting field of energy.”

ComEd and CCC launched the OELW training program at Dawson Tech in 2006 to help expand access to specialized training needed to support job seekers pursuing roles in the electrical and utility trades. During the program, participants learn a combination of math and physical skills needed to succeed in the electrical industry. Participants receive field training as well as classroom preparation needed for the construction and skilled trades (CAST test) and fundamentals of electricity to perform work safely. Upon completion, students receive an Advanced Certificate from CCC, and job placement support.

Since the program launched, more than 435 participants have graduated, with the program helping residents acquire skills needed in math and physical training to advance in utilities industries. More than 60 percent of OELW graduates have been hired by ComEd.

CCC is accepting applications for the Fall OELW program now. There are some pre-requisites including scheduling a one-hour orientation with a CCC advisor, taking an English and math placement exam, and completing a pole climbing evaluation at Dawson Tech.

This summer, ComEd will host a series of climb clinics and interviewing workshops to help applicants overcome barriers to training and employment. Additionally, applicants can take an online practice CAST test, an industry entrance exam that tests math and reading skills.

To learn more about pre-qualifications and to submit an application, please visit: City Colleges of Chicago - Kennedy-King - Dawson Technical Institute (DTI) of Kennedy-King College (ccc.edu) or apply today, visit www.ccc.edu/apply.

Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd) is a unit of Chicago-based Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC), the nation's leading competitive energy provider, with approximately 10 million customers. ComEd provides service to approximately 4 million customers across northern Illinois, or 70 percent of the state's population. For more information visit ComEd.com, and connect with the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220630005856/en/