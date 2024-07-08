Communities Encouraged to Apply for Competitive Grants up to $2,500 Each to Support Festive Holiday Events

While summer festivals and barbecues currently light up our communities, it's never too early to start planning for the magic of the winter holiday season. For the fourth consecutive year, ComEd and the Metropolitan Mayors Caucus invite municipalities and community organizations to apply for competitive grants of up to $2,500 each through the ComEd Powering the Holidays Program. This program supports vibrant community holiday lights events, held in ComEd’s northern Illinois service territory, that celebrate the diverse cultures and traditions of the region.

This year, ComEd and the Metropolitan Mayors Caucus are offering a total of $60,000 in funding for the 2024 grant program to bring multiple holiday lights celebrations to life. The application period will close at 11:59 p.m. CDT on Aug. 23, 2024. To learn more or apply, visit the ComEd Powering the Holidays Program.

“ComEd is honored to collaborate with the Metropolitan Mayors Caucus once again to bring holiday cheer through our Powering the Holidays Program,” said Melissa Washington, Senior Vice President of Customer Operations and Strategic Initiatives at ComEd. “We are excited to experience the holiday celebrations and breathtaking light displays that this grant will support, showcasing the rich cultural diversity and traditions celebrated across northern Illinois.”

Eligible applicants include municipalities, townships, counties, and local government units within ComEd's service territory. Not-for-profit organizations and cultural institutions may also be eligible if they partner with at least one municipality or government institution. Recipients must match 20 percent of the grant and use the funds for any holiday event held between Nov. 1, 2024, and Feb. 13, 2025. The Metropolitan Mayors Caucus will review applications and administer grant awards for qualifying applicants. Awardees are anticipated to be announced in mid-October.

“The ComEd Powering the Holidays Program enhances Illinois communities by expanding current holiday celebrations and establishing new traditions that foster unity and inclusivity,” said Neil James, Executive Director of the Metropolitan Mayors Caucus. “We are delighted to partner with ComEd on this grant initiative.”

Since its inception, the ComEd Powering the Holidays Program has awarded 46 communities and organizations a total of $111,000 in grants to power holiday lights events over the past three years. These events showcase a diverse array of sounds, colors, and light displays, while celebrating cultures and traditions from around the world in cities and villages across northern Illinois.

During the 2023 holiday season, 18 communities throughout northern Illinois utilized these grants to support their holiday lights events.

The City of Aurora hosted its Winter Lights Festival, with a holiday parade in downtown Aurora. During the festival, guests were invited to take pictures with Mr. and Mrs. Claus and enjoy other holiday activities. The neighborhood was adorned with holiday lights and decorations, which remained on display through early February.

“Aurora’s Winter Lights Festival has always been a cherished event, uniting people of all ages. The remarkable success Aurora experienced during the 2023 holiday season is a testament of generosity of ComEd’s Powering the Holidays Grant,” said Mayor Richard Irvin of Aurora. “We deeply appreciate ComEd’s contributions and partnership in making this holiday event truly extraordinary.”

In Chicago, Real Men Charities hosted the South Shore Power Up, an interactive multi-media holiday lights display along the 75th Street corridor. The light installation told the stories of South Shore's holiday traditions, enabling the community to come together and celebrate.

"Thanks to ComEd's Powering the Holidays grant, South Shore Power Up transformed an entire block into a festive and welcoming celebration during last year’s holiday season,” said Krystal Amevor, who curated the program as part of Real Men Charities’ participation in the South Shore Quality of Life Plan’s Beautification and Stewardship team.

“The grant enabled us to create interactive lights displays and share stories and traditions from residents, making it a memorable month-long occasion for families and friends, thanks to added support garnered from the South Shore Chamber and Choose Chicago. We are grateful for ComEd’s generosity towards our organization,” said Rael Jackson, Real Men Charities Protean Manager.

The ComEd Powering the Holidays Program is an extension of ComEd's long-standing sponsorship and support for holiday lights events at Lincoln Park Zoo, Brookfield Zoo, The Morton Arboretum, and Chicago Botanic Garden. For more information about Powering the Holidays, visit the Metropolitan Mayors Caucus website.

