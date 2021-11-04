Community Leader Ricardo “Ric” Estrada Named to ComEd Board of Directors

ComEd today announced the appointment of longtime community leader Ricardo “Ric” Estrada, 55, president and CEO of Metropolitan Family Services, to its board as an independent director.

“Ric is a successful and experienced leader in human services and a passionate advocate for equity across the diverse communities ComEd serves,” said Calvin Butler, senior executive vice president and COO of Exelon, interim CEO of ComEd and vice chair of the ComEd board. “We welcome him to the board as a leader who has worked tirelessly to empower families throughout our region and provide the support they need to strengthen their communities.”

Estrada has three decades of human services experience. Since joining Metropolitan Family Services, one of Illinois’ largest human services agencies, in 2011, he has led the agency in more than doubling the number of families it serves. Prior to joining Metropolitan, he held leadership roles in the City of Chicago’s Department of Family and Support Services and Chicago social services agency Erie Neighborhood House.

“I am excited to join the board of ComEd because the company is and will be at the forefront of our region’s energy, environment, workforce and community investments,” Estrada said. “As a national leader in the sector, ComEd is critical to our state’s future.”

Estrada is an executive committee member and governance chair of the University of Illinois System of public universities and the boards of the Chicago Council on Global Affairs, Woods Fund of Chicago, Grand Victoria Foundation and A Better Chicago.

Estrada earned his bachelor’s degree from Loyola University of Chicago, master’s degree from the University of Chicago School of Social Service Administration and MBA from the University of Illinois at Chicago. A Chicago resident, Estrada grew up in the city’s Little Village neighborhood.

