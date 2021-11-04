Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Exelon Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EXC   US30161N1019

EXELON CORPORATION

(EXC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Community Leader Ricardo “Ric” Estrada Named to ComEd Board of Directors

11/04/2021 | 12:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ComEd today announced the appointment of longtime community leader Ricardo “Ric” Estrada, 55, president and CEO of Metropolitan Family Services, to its board as an independent director.

“Ric is a successful and experienced leader in human services and a passionate advocate for equity across the diverse communities ComEd serves,” said Calvin Butler, senior executive vice president and COO of Exelon, interim CEO of ComEd and vice chair of the ComEd board. “We welcome him to the board as a leader who has worked tirelessly to empower families throughout our region and provide the support they need to strengthen their communities.”

Estrada has three decades of human services experience. Since joining Metropolitan Family Services, one of Illinois’ largest human services agencies, in 2011, he has led the agency in more than doubling the number of families it serves. Prior to joining Metropolitan, he held leadership roles in the City of Chicago’s Department of Family and Support Services and Chicago social services agency Erie Neighborhood House.

“I am excited to join the board of ComEd because the company is and will be at the forefront of our region’s energy, environment, workforce and community investments,” Estrada said. “As a national leader in the sector, ComEd is critical to our state’s future.”

Estrada is an executive committee member and governance chair of the University of Illinois System of public universities and the boards of the Chicago Council on Global Affairs, Woods Fund of Chicago, Grand Victoria Foundation and A Better Chicago.

Estrada earned his bachelor’s degree from Loyola University of Chicago, master’s degree from the University of Chicago School of Social Service Administration and MBA from the University of Illinois at Chicago. A Chicago resident, Estrada grew up in the city’s Little Village neighborhood.

ComEd is a unit of Chicago-based Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC), a Fortune 100 energy company with approximately 10 million electricity and natural gas customers – the largest number of customers in the U.S. ComEd powers the lives of more than 4 million customers across northern Illinois, or 70 percent of the state’s population. For more information, visit ComEd.com and connect with the company on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about EXELON CORPORATION
12:31pCommunity Leader Ricardo “Ric” Estrada Named to ComEd Board of Directors
BU
11/03EXELON CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF..
AQ
11/03Exelon Q3 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Gain; Narrows Full-Year Adjusted EPS Guidance
MT
11/03Q3 2021 Earnings Call Presentation Slides
PU
11/03EXELON REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2021 RESULTS - Form 8-K
PU
11/03EXELON : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/03EXELON CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11/03Earnings Flash (EXC) EXELON CORPORATION Reports Q3 EPS $1.09
MT
11/03Exelon Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results
BU
11/01Exelon CEO Chris Crane Issues Statement on Build Back Better Framework and Bipartisan I..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EXELON CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 32 889 M - -
Net income 2021 2 495 M - -
Net Debt 2021 39 038 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,4x
Yield 2021 2,87%
Capitalization 52 852 M 52 852 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,79x
EV / Sales 2022 3,16x
Nbr of Employees 32 340
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart EXELON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Exelon Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXELON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 54,05 $
Average target price 56,53 $
Spread / Average Target 4,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher M. Crane President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph Nigro Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Mayo A. Shattuck Chairman
Michael R. Koehler Chief Information & Digital Officer, Senior VP
Bridget M. Reidy Executive Vice President-Corporate Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXELON CORPORATION28.02%52 852
NEXTERA ENERGY10.49%167 253
ENEL S.P.A.-12.32%85 400
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION11.99%78 888
IBERDROLA, S.A.-13.33%72 524
SOUTHERN COMPANY1.73%66 230