EXELON : TO HOST INVESTOR AND ANALYST EVENTS FOR EXELON AND CONSTELLATION TO DISCUSS POST-SEPARATION STRATEGIES - Form 8-K

EXELON TO HOST INVESTOR AND ANALYST EVENTS FOR EXELON AND CONSTELLATION TO DISCUSS POST-SEPARATION STRATEGIES

CHICAGO (Jan. 3, 2022) - Exelon Corp. (Nasdaq: EXC) today announced that it will host virtual investor and analyst events to highlight the post-separation business strategies for Exelon and Constellation.





Exelon's event will be held on Jan. 10, 2022, beginning at 12:00 p.m. Central Time, 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time and ending at approximately 3:00 p.m. Central Time, 4 p.m. Eastern Time.





Constellation's event will be held on Jan. 11, 2022, beginning at 7:30 a.m. Central Time, 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time and ending at approximately 11:00 a.m. Central Time, 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.





Investors, analysts and media may access webcasts for both events at www.exeloncorp.com/investor-relations.The webcasts will be archived and available for replay for those unable to listen live.

















