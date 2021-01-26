Log in
Exelon : Applauds Biden Administration Executive Orders to Promote U.S. Racial Equity

01/26/2021 | 05:40pm EST
Exelon Corp. issued the following statement in response to President Biden's announcement of executive orders that promote racial equity in the U.S.:

'Exelon applauds the Biden administration's actions to further racial and gender equality by committing to a series of significant equity initiatives. Diversity, equity and inclusion are core values at Exelon, and we use a comprehensive approach to drive a more diverse and inclusive culture. Led by our executive leadership, we engage our workforce, our vendors, our marketplace, even our grant recipients, to recognize these values, holding ourselves accountable for our culture, decisions and behaviors. It is important that we all - individuals, businesses, nonprofits and government - continue to strive for a more just and equitable future.'

Exelon Corporation published this content on 26 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2021 22:39:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
