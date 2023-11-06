O Banco B3 S.A., na qualidade de depositário e emissor do Programa de BDR Nível I Não Patrocinado da Exelon Corp, código ISIN BRE1XCBDR007, informa que foi aprovado em 03/11/2023 o pagamento do(a) Dividendos no valor de USD 0,360000000, que considerando a taxa de conversão (USD / R$) de 4,891 - 03/11/2023, corresponde a um valor prévio de R$ 1,191013476 por BDR.
O evento será pago no dia 14/12/2023, aos titulares de BDRs em 10/11/2023.
O livro estará fechado para os processos de emissão e cancelamento no período de 13/11/2023 até 15/11/2023.
Obs.: O valor informado acima já está deduzido de 30% de IR, 0,38% de IOF e 3% referente a tarifa cobrada pelo Banco B3.
Banco B3 S.A., as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of Exelon Corp (Company), ISIN BRE1XCBDR007, hereby informs that on 03/11/2023, the Company approved a Dividendos of USD 0,360000000 per share.
Considering the FX Rate of 4,891 - 03/11/2023, BDR Shareholders will be entitled to receive the preliminary value of R$ 1,191013476 per BDR.
The payment will be completed on 14/12/2023, to entitled BDR Shareholders on 10/11/2023.
Books will be closed for issuances and cancelations from 13/11/2023 to 15/11/2023.
PS: The informed value has already been deducted of 30% related to Income Tax, 0,38% related to Tax on Financial Operations (IOF) and 3% related to Banco B3 operational fee.
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
Exelon Corporation published this content on 06 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2023 15:32:47 UTC.
Exelon Corporation specialized in the distribution and transmission of electricity and natural gas. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- distribution and transmission of electricity (%);
- distribution of natural gas (10.6%);
- other (0.8%).