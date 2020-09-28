Exelon : Byron Outage Fact Sheet - 2020

Because of Reduced

ensure the plant will

Refueling 1/3 of the

Actions Taken to Prevent Spread of COVID-19

Exelon is closely following CDC guidance at Byron to prevent the spread of germs and viruses.

Completing pre-screenings of all employees/contractors entering the protected area of the plant

pre-screenings of all employees/contractors entering the protected area of the plant Enabling as many workers as possible to work from home

Limiting travel

Minimizing personal contact through social distancing

Encouraging frequent hand washing

Scheduling additional facility cleaning

Site Stats

Byron Station is located south of Byron, Ill. approximately 15 miles southwest of Rockford and 90 miles west of Chicago. The site comprises nearly 1,800 acres, including two 495-foot cooling towers.