Exelon : Byron Outage Fact Sheet - 2020

Byron Station provides safe, reliable carbon-free electricity to more than 2 million homes and businesses in Northern Illinois and plays a critical role powering hospitals, regional response centers and essential businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. The station's workforce of highly trained employees and skilled contractors knows the critical role they play in the upcoming refueling outage and are subject to additional precautions to ensure they remain healthy during the pandemic, including rigorous self-screening for signs of fever or respiratory issues before reporting to work.
Key Outage Stats
Outage Duration
19 Days
Industry Average
36 Days
Duration
Exelon Employees
727
Additional
1,200
Contractors and
Tradespeople on Site
Work in Outage
Refueling 1/3 of the
reactor; equipment repairs,
inspections, and preventive
maintenance items that
ensure the plant will
continue to run reliably
Tasks
5,400
Tasks Removed
Approximately 700
Workers Not Coming
Approximately 425
Because of Reduced
Scope
Actions Taken to Prevent Spread of COVID-19
Exelon is closely following CDC guidance at Byron to prevent the spread of germs and viruses.
Completing pre-screenings of all employees/contractors entering the protected area of the plant
Enabling as many workers as possible to work from home
Limiting travel
Minimizing personal contact through social distancing
Encouraging frequent hand washing
Scheduling additional facility cleaning
Site Stats
Byron Station is located south of Byron, Ill. approximately 15 miles southwest of Rockford and 90 miles west of Chicago. The site comprises nearly 1,800 acres, including two 495-foot cooling towers.
Number of Reactors
2
Total Site Net
MW
2,347 MW
Generation
2019 Capacity Factor
96.9 percent
Customers Served
2.3 million
homes and
businesses
Property Taxes Paid
$38.0 million
Critical Work for Long- Term Reliability Included
In addition to replacing one-third of the reactor's fuel, many capital improvements occur in a refueling outage to replace or refurbish critical components to help the plant operate reliably for the long- term future. The planned work for this outage also includes required tests and inspections of critical safety systems, most of which can only be performed during an outage. We also must replace critical instruments and systems that have a finite life span.
Major Capital
Improvements
Circulating water valve replacements
Buried Piping replacements and refurbishments
Main Control Room monitoring digital upgrades
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Exelon Corporation published this content on 28 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2020 17:49:08 UTC