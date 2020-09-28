Exelon : Byron Outage Fact Sheet - 2020

Log in
09/28/2020

Byron Station Unit 2 Refueling Outage

Byron Station provides safe, reliable carbon-free electricity to more than 2 million homes and businesses in Northern Illinois and plays a critical role powering hospitals, regional response centers and essential businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. The station's workforce of highly trained employees and skilled contractors knows the critical role they play in the upcoming refueling outage and are subject to additional precautions to ensure they remain healthy during the pandemic, including rigorous self-screening for signs of fever or respiratory issues before reporting to work.

Key Outage Stats

Outage Duration

19 Days

Industry Average

36 Days

Duration

Exelon Employees

727

Additional

1,200

Contractors and

Tradespeople on Site

Work in Outage

Refueling 1/3 of the

reactor; equipment repairs,

inspections, and preventive

maintenance items that

ensure the plant will

continue to run reliably

Tasks

5,400

Tasks Removed

Approximately 700

Workers Not Coming

Approximately 425

Because of Reduced

Scope

Actions Taken to Prevent Spread of COVID-19

Exelon is closely following CDC guidance at Byron to prevent the spread of germs and viruses.

  • Completing pre-screenings of all employees/contractors entering the protected area of the plant
  • Enabling as many workers as possible to work from home
  • Limiting travel
  • Minimizing personal contact through social distancing
  • Encouraging frequent hand washing
  • Scheduling additional facility cleaning

Site Stats

Byron Station is located south of Byron, Ill. approximately 15 miles southwest of Rockford and 90 miles west of Chicago. The site comprises nearly 1,800 acres, including two 495-foot cooling towers.

Number of Reactors

2

Total Site Net

MW

2,347 MW

Generation

2019 Capacity Factor

96.9 percent

Customers Served

2.3 million

homes and

businesses

Property Taxes Paid

$38.0 million

Critical Work for Long- Term Reliability Included

In addition to replacing one-third of the reactor's fuel, many capital improvements occur in a refueling outage to replace or refurbish critical components to help the plant operate reliably for the long- term future. The planned work for this outage also includes required tests and inspections of critical safety systems, most of which can only be performed during an outage. We also must replace critical instruments and systems that have a finite life span.

Major Capital

Improvements

  • Circulating water valve replacements
  • Buried Piping replacements and refurbishments
  • Main Control Room monitoring digital upgrades

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Exelon Corporation published this content on 28 September 2020
