    EXC   US30161N1019

EXELON CORPORATION

(EXC)
Exelon Corporation : Declares Dividend

07/27/2021 | 11:46am EDT
The Board of Directors of Exelon Corporation declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.3825 per share on Exelon’s common stock. The dividend is payable on Friday, September 10, 2021, to shareholders of record of Exelon as of 5 p.m. Eastern time on Friday, August 13, 2021.

About Exelon Corporation

Exelon Corporation (Nasdaq: EXC) is a Fortune 100 energy company with the largest number of electricity and natural gas customers in the U.S. Exelon does business in 48 states, the District of Columbia and Canada and had 2019 revenue of $33 billion. Exelon serves approximately 10 million customers in Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania through its Atlantic City Electric, BGE, ComEd, Delmarva Power, PECO and Pepco subsidiaries. Exelon is one of the largest competitive U.S. power generators, with 31,000 megawatts of nuclear, gas, wind, solar and hydroelectric generating capacity comprising one of the nation’s cleanest and lowest-cost power generation fleets. The company’s Constellation business unit provides energy products and services to approximately 2 million residential, public sector and business customers, including three fourths of the Fortune 100. Follow Exelon on Twitter @Exelon.


All news about EXELON CORPORATION
EXELON CORPORATION : Declares Dividend
09:33aEXELON : and Chicago's Museum of Science and Industry Partner on Green Lab Grant..
07/26EXELON : Joins Electric Highway Coalition; Encourages EV Adoption
07/26Exelon Joins Electric Highway Coalition
07/23ENTERGY : New analysis shows continuing declines in U.S. power sector air emissi..
07/21ENTERGY : New Analysis Shows Continuing Declines in U.S. Power Sector Air Emissi..
07/21EXELON : 23 Northern Illinois Communities Awarded Environmental Grants from ComE..
07/20EXELON : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Exelon to $63 From $60, Maintain..
07/19EXELON : Illinois' Nuclear Plants Near 41 Years of Providing Safe, Reliable, Car..
07/15EXELON : Mizuho Securities Adjusts Exelon's Price Target to $40 From $38, Keeps ..
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 31 484 M - -
Net income 2021 2 723 M - -
Net Debt 2021 37 868 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,6x
Yield 2021 3,27%
Capitalization 45 351 M 45 351 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,64x
EV / Sales 2022 2,65x
Nbr of Employees 32 340
Free-Float 99,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 46,41 $
Average target price 50,13 $
Spread / Average Target 8,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher M. Crane President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph Nigro Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Mayo A. Shattuck Chairman
Michael R. Koehler Chief Information & Digital Officer, Senior VP
Bridget M. Reidy Executive Vice President-Corporate Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXELON CORPORATION9.92%45 351
NEXTERA ENERGY-0.31%150 855
ENEL S.P.A.-2.36%96 997
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION14.22%80 445
IBERDROLA, S.A.-11.50%76 160
SOUTHERN COMPANY3.96%67 467