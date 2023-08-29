The Exelon contingent will join utility workers from around the country to assist with restoration efforts

In a coordinated effort to provide much-needed support to communities in the path of Hurricane Idalia, Exelon is sending more than 100 contractor personnel to assist with power restoration following the storm’s landfall. Recognizing the urgency and the potential for the devastating impact of Hurricane Idalia, Exelon’s utility companies immediately began mobilizing resources to assist in efforts to ensure local Florida utility companies have what they need to ensure power loss is addressed safely and as quickly as possible.

Contractor crews from Exelon companies BGE, Delmarva Power and Pepco are currently enroute toward staging areas, with contractors, employees and equipment from other Exelon companies ComEd, PECO, and Atlantic City Electric standing by to assist once damage assessments are made.

"It’s important for Exelon to do what we can to help communities get back on their feet safely and as quickly as possible after severe weather hits," said David Velazquez, Executive Vice President of Utility Operations at Exelon. "This is what we do as energy companies – we help each other, and our customers benefit as a result. Our companies have received much needed assistance over the years following severe storms in our service areas, and now is our opportunity to step up and help those who may need us following Hurricane Idalia’s landfall."

The effects of extreme weather have been felt throughout the country this summer. ComEd currently has more than 40 members crews in Ohio helping with power restoration following severe storms there several weeks ago. Exelon is a member company of the Edison Electrical Institute (EEI) and frequently answers the call to join mutual assistance efforts for fellow member companies.

About Exelon

Exelon (Nasdaq: EXC) is a Fortune 250 company and the nation’s largest utility company, serving more than 10 million customers through six fully regulated transmission and distribution utilities — Atlantic City Electric (ACE), Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE), Commonwealth Edison (ComEd), Delmarva Power & Light (DPL), PECO Energy Company (PECO), and Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco). More than 19,000 Exelon employees dedicate their time and expertise to supporting our communities through reliable, affordable and efficient energy delivery, workforce development, equity, economic development and volunteerism. Follow Exelon on Twitter @Exelon

