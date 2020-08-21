Log in
Exelon Corporation

EXELON CORPORATION

(EXC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Exelon : Expects Impairment Charge From Planned Generator Shutdown

08/21/2020 | 10:28am EDT

By Matt Grossman

Exelon Corp. expects to record a non-cash impairment charge in the third quarter related to the planned shutdown of a power station in Massachusetts, the company said in a Friday regulatory filing.

The planned permanent shutdown of the final two operating units at Mystic Generating Station, scheduled for May 2024, will lead to a non-cash impairment charge of $350 million to $550 million on a pre-tax basis in the third quarter, Exelon said.

In June, Exelon had filed a complaint with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission against the regional power-grid operator, ISO New England. The complaint sought to keep open the possibility of the plant's units eight and nine staying operational beyond 2024. The FERC denied the complaint on Aug. 17, Exelon said, leading the company to schedule the plant's closure.

In addition to the impairment charge, Chicago-based Exelon expects to record higher depreciation expenses through the plant's closure. The expected incremental non-cash pre-tax expense will be $75 million to $125 million annually until the plant is closed, Exelon said.

Write to Matt Grossman at matt.grossman@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EXELON CORPORATION -0.39% 36.11 Delayed Quote.-20.36%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 30 639 M - -
Net income 2020 2 794 M - -
Net Debt 2020 37 840 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 12,4x
Yield 2020 4,21%
Capitalization 35 384 M 35 384 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,39x
EV / Sales 2021 2,44x
Nbr of Employees 32 713
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart EXELON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Exelon Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXELON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 46,39 $
Last Close Price 36,31 $
Spread / Highest target 59,7%
Spread / Average Target 27,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher M. Crane President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mayo A. Shattuck Chairman
Bridget M. Reidy Executive Vice President-Corporate Operations
Joseph Nigro Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Michael R. Koehler Chief Information & Digital Officer, Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXELON CORPORATION-20.36%35 384
NEXTERA ENERGY16.50%138 135
ENEL S.P.A.9.66%93 379
IBERDROLA17.59%79 792
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-6.18%65 210
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-11.15%59 599
