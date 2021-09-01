Exelon : Illinois Senate passes bill to save nuclear plants, sends to House

Sept 1 (Reuters) - The Illinois Senate passed a bill early
on Wednesday that aims to prevent two nuclear power plants from
shutting this autumn, sending the legislation to the House where
it was uncertain if the chamber would bring the legislation to a
vote.
The Senate voted 39-16 to pass a wide-ranging energy bill,
with two senators voting "present." The bill contains more than
$600 million in carbon mitigation credits for nuclear plants
which generate virtually emissions-free electricity.
U.S. nuclear plants have been struggling to compete with
wind and solar farms and plants that burn low-cost natural gas.
Exelon Corp has said it will close its Byron nuclear
plant in mid-September and its Dresden plant in November if a
state or federal program does not come to the rescue.
It was uncertain whether the House would move fast enough to
pass the legislation to prevent the shutting of the first plant,
located in Byron, Illinois.
Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, a Democrat, said in a
statement his "office looks forward to working with members of
the House to finalize an energy package that puts consumers and
climate first."
The state has been working on the bill for nearly two years
but it has been delayed by concerns of Pritzker, some lawmakers
and environmentalists that coal plants would not be phased out
quickly or allowed to keep running with unproven carbon-capture
equipment.
Local media quoted Senator Don Harmon, a Democrat and the
Illinois Senate president, saying he thought the House and
Pritzker could reach an agreement in a matter of days.
Jaclyn Driscoll, a spokesperson for House Speaker Emanuel
"Chris" Welch, a Democrat, said: "The Speaker has been very
clear that before an energy proposal is called in the House
there must be a consensus among the Democratic caucus and
stakeholders, as well as include strong, meaningful ethics
provisions."
Driscoll did not respond to a question on whether the bill
could be worked out in days. The House left town after the
Senate passed the bill, but is expected to return in less than
two weeks to approve changes to an ethics bill.
Gina McCarthy, President Joe Biden's climate adviser, has
said some existing nuclear plants are "absolutely essential" to
hit U.S. goals to decarbonize the electric grid by 2035.
Incentives are included in the infrastructure bills being
considered by the U.S. Congress. But Exelon has said these alone
would come too late to save Byron and Dresden. The plants have
more than 1,500 workers, many in high-paying union jobs.
The United States has 93 nuclear reactors, more than any
other country, but that is down from 104 in 2012.
