Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Exelon Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EXC   US30161N1019

EXELON CORPORATION

(EXC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/11 10:17:36 am EDT
47.44 USD   +1.44%
05:49aDOE and EPA Applaud BGE Customers' Energy Saving Efforts
AQ
05/10Wells Fargo Adjusts Exelon's Price Target to $50 from $52, Keeps Equalweight Rating
MT
05/09EXELON CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Exelon Joins EPRI Climate READi Initiative to Help Lead Multi-Year Climate Resilience Effort

05/11/2022 | 10:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Exelon Corporation (Nasdaq: EXC) today announced it has joined Climate READi, a three-year initiative launched by the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI), aimed at addressing energy system climate resilience and adaptation as extreme weather events continue to increase.

Climate READi will enable global energy companies, climate scientists, regulators, and other stakeholders to proactively analyze and apply climate data, allowing for the planning, design and operation of resilient energy systems of the future. EPRI’s collaborative model will convene the global thought leaders and scientific researchers necessary to build an informed and consistent approach. Exelon is one of 13 anchor companies who have joined the initiative.

“Exelon’s utilities have a track record of exceptionally strong reliability and our investments create a more resilient grid that is better prepared to handle the effects of climate change,” said Calvin Butler, Exelon’s Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. “Climate READi will facilitate the collaboration and robust planning needed to address this challenge. We look forward to partnering with EPRI and others on this critical initiative.”

“As the world’s weather and climate are changing, so too must the energy sector’s approach to ensuring a more resilient power system,” said EPRI President and CEO Arshad Mansoor, who announced the launch of Climate READi at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C. “Proactively strengthening grid resilience against potential climate and weather impacts, now and in the future, will require unprecedented collaboration among the energy sector and its stakeholders.”

Climate READi is one more step in Exelon’s focus on climate change. In addition, Exelon also recently joined the Department of Energy’s Better Climate Challenge and made a Path to Clean commitment to reduce Exelon-wide operations-driven emissions by 50 percent by 2030 and to achieve net-zero operational emissions by 2050. The company’s Climate Change Investment Initiative (2c2i) invests $20 million over 10 years in companies with emerging technologies that will drive the clean energy transition and improve grid resilience. Each of the company’s utilities have implemented smart grid technology helping customers reduce energy use. Exelon’s utilities are working to electrify 30 percent of their vehicle fleets by 2025 and 50 percent by 2030, a complement to building out the public electric vehicle infrastructure in the company’s six utility markets.

The 13 founding Climate READi members are: Alliant Energy Corporation, Ameren Corporation, American Electric Power, Consolidated Edison Co. of New York, Exelon Corporation, National Grid PLC, New York Power Authority, Pacific Gas & Electric, Portland General Electric, Puget Sound Energy, Southern California Edison, Southern Company, and WEC Energy Group.

For more information, visit www.epri.com/READi, or email ClimateREADi@epri.com.

About Exelon

Exelon (Nasdaq: EXC) is a Fortune 200 company and the nation’s largest utility company, serving more than 10 million customers through six fully regulated transmission and distribution utilities — Atlantic City Electric (ACE), Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE), Commonwealth Edison (ComEd), Delmarva Power & Light (DPL), PECO Energy Company (PECO), and Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco). More than 18,000 Exelon employees dedicate their time and expertise to supporting our communities through reliable, affordable and efficient energy delivery, workforce development, equity, economic development and volunteerism. Follow Exelon on Twitter @Exelon.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about EXELON CORPORATION
05:49aDOE and EPA Applaud BGE Customers' Energy Saving Efforts
AQ
05/10Wells Fargo Adjusts Exelon's Price Target to $50 from $52, Keeps Equalweight Rating
MT
05/09EXELON CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF..
AQ
05/09GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : EasyJet, Shell, Bombardier, Uber, Rivian...
05/09Exelon Corporation Provides Earning Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
05/09TRANSCRIPT : Exelon Corporation, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 09, 2022
CI
05/09Exelon 1Q Earnings Lower While Revenue Rises
DJ
05/09EXELON : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/09Earnings Flash (EXC) EXELON CORPORATION Posts Q1 EPS $0.64
MT
05/09Exelon Reports First Quarter 2022 Results
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EXELON CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 18 009 M - -
Net income 2022 2 220 M - -
Net Debt 2022 41 801 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,7x
Yield 2022 2,91%
Capitalization 45 835 M 45 835 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,87x
EV / Sales 2023 4,70x
Nbr of Employees 31 518
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart EXELON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Exelon Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXELON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 46,76 $
Average target price 49,35 $
Spread / Average Target 5,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher M. Crane Chief Nuclear Officer
Joseph Nigro Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Calvin G. Butler Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
David Glockner Executive Vice President-Compliance & Audit
Paul L. Joskow Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXELON CORPORATION14.33%45 835
NEXTERA ENERGY-25.03%137 495
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION3.82%83 850
SOUTHERN COMPANY8.24%77 777
IBERDROLA, S.A.1.39%70 640
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.4.33%66 565