  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Exelon Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EXC   US30161N1019

EXELON CORPORATION

(EXC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-21 pm EST
42.23 USD   -1.90%
09:09aExelon Named to Fortune's Most Admired Companies List
BU
02/21Exelon Corp : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/21Exelon Corporation Announces Creation of A Direct Financial Obligation
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Exelon Named to Fortune's Most Admired Companies List

02/22/2023 | 09:09am EST
Exelon (Nasdaq: EXC), the nation’s largest energy delivery company, has been named to Fortune magazine’s list of the World’s Most Admired Companies for the 15th consecutive year. Fortune ranks companies on criteria from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and the ability to attract talent.

“Being selected for this distinction is a testament to our 19,000 employees who live our purpose of powering a cleaner and brighter future for our customers and communities every day," said Calvin Butler, Exelon president and CEO. "Our commitment to our communities extends beyond providing a reliable and resilient grid. We are partners in our communities helping to ensure a clean, equitable and affordable energy future is accessible to all of our customers."

In this year’s ranking, Exelon scored highest in the categories of corporate social responsibility and quality of products and services. Here are just a few examples of our work in those areas:

Exelon continues to invest in the energy grid, resulting in record reliability for customers, and will invest $31.3 billion over the next four years to update and modernize the infrastructure, finding ways to incorporate distributed energy resources like solar into the grid while also investing in new technologies like microgrids, including the one in the ComEd Bronzeville Community of the Future. Exelon’s transportation electrification program is well underway, with infrastructure investments like EV charging stations to meet the growing need for electric vehicles.

Launched in 2021, Exelon’s $36 million Racial Equity Capital Fund (RECF) helps minority businesses obtain capital to fuel growth and spur job opportunities in communities often overlooked by investors and traditional funding sources. Exelon also has more than 75 unique workforce development programs across its six utilities, designed to bring economic equity, empowerment and employment opportunity to under-resourced communities.

Exelon’s $20 million, 10-year Climate Change Investment Initiative (2c2i) integrates the companies’ dual commitments to both community investments and the need to invest in new products and technologies. Now in its fourth year, 2c2i enables the company to fund startups developing innovative technologies and solutions to help mitigate the impact of climate change, benefiting the communities and customers served by the company, particularly those in underserved communities, which are disproportionately impacted by climate change.

In partnership with the Exelon Foundation, Exelon is helping bridge the color and gender gap in STEM fields with the STEM Academy, a free, week-long program for high school juniors and seniors, held in Chicago, Philadelphia and the Baltimore/D.C. area. The Green Lab Grants program provides $1 million in grants of up to $50,000 each for high schools and STEM-focused nonprofits to create and update educational spaces for STEM education. Both programs serve high school students from primarily under-resourced communities.

In addition to this honor, Exelon has been named to:

About Exelon

Exelon (Nasdaq: EXC) is a Fortune 200 company and the nation’s largest energy delivery company, serving more than 10 million customers through six fully regulated transmission and distribution utilities — Atlantic City Electric (ACE), Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE), Commonwealth Edison (ComEd), Delmarva Power & Light (DPL), PECO Energy Company (PECO), and Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco). More than 18,000 Exelon employees dedicate their time and expertise to powering a cleaner and brighter future for our customers and communities through reliable, affordable and efficient energy delivery, workforce development, equity, economic development and volunteerism. Follow Exelon on Twitter @Exelon.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 19 624 M - -
Net income 2023 2 363 M - -
Net Debt 2023 41 682 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 17,7x
Yield 2023 3,42%
Capitalization 41 982 M 41 982 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,26x
EV / Sales 2024 4,24x
Nbr of Employees 19 063
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart EXELON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Exelon Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXELON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 42,23 $
Average target price 45,70 $
Spread / Average Target 8,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Calvin G. Butler President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeanne M. Jones Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John F. Young Chairman
David Glockner Executive Vice President-Compliance, Audit & Risk
Paul L. Joskow Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXELON CORPORATION-0.42%41 982
NEXTERA ENERGY-11.89%146 399
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-3.40%75 214
IBERDROLA, S.A.0.27%73 315
SOUTHERN COMPANY-6.69%71 378
ENEL S.P.A.5.67%57 624