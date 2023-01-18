Advanced search
    EXC   US30161N1019

EXELON CORPORATION

(EXC)
01/17/2023
42.83 USD   -0.76%
Exelon Named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for 17th Consecutive Year

01/18/2023 | 10:02am EST
Exelon (EXC) was named to the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index (DJSI) for the 17th consecutive year, once again earning recognition for its carbon reduction efforts, investments in technological innovation and local corporate philanthropy. The global survey evaluated over 600 of the largest North American companies on a broad range of sustainability measures. Exelon was one of only seven energy delivery companies named to the North America Index this year.

“As the nation’s largest energy delivery company, we are committed to cutting our operations-driven emissions in half by 2030 and achieving net-zero operations by 2050," said Sunny Elebua, senior vice president, Chief Strategy & Sustainability Officer for Exelon. “We also continue to invest in innovation and technology to support our customers and communities in reaching their clean energy and emissions reduction goals.”

The DJSI assessment is conducted each year by sustainability investment specialist S&P Global CSA and is based on a comprehensive review of the company’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) policies, and performance in more than 25 major categories.

Energy efficiency programs at Exelon’s six local energy delivery companies—Atlantic City Electric, BGE, ComEd, Delmarva Power, PECO and Pepco—saved customers more than 22 million megawatt hours of electricity in 2021, avoiding 8.7 million metric tons of CO2e emissions, which is the equivalent energy use of over 1 million homes for one year or the carbon sequestered by 10.4 million acres of U.S. forest in one year.

Additionally, Exelon and the Exelon Foundation continue a shared commitment to our 10-year, $20 million Climate Change Investment Initiative (2c2i) to cultivate startups working on new technologies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and mitigate the impacts of climate change. In the first three years of the program, 28 startups have received funding to support their efforts to address climate change.

Exelon continues to advance programs and policies to benefit employees and create a more inclusive workforce, earning recognition on such lists as Forbes’ America’s Best Large Employers, the Human Rights Campaign Foundation Corporate Equality Index, Fortune Magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies, U.S. Veterans Magazine's Best of the Best, and others. Exelon also has been a member of the Billion Dollar Roundtable since 2017, spending $2.4 billion at its utilities with diversity-certified suppliers last year.

The Exelon family of companies, employees and the Exelon Foundation provided $52.1 million in funding to local communities in 2021, benefitting nearly 4.3 million people, with 89 percent ($43 million) of total grants supporting organizations, programs or events that serve the needs of diverse populations.

Learn more about Exelon’s sustainability initiatives by visiting its interactive 2021 Corporate Sustainability Report.

About Exelon
Exelon (Nasdaq: EXC) is a Fortune 200 company and the nation’s largest energy delivery company, serving more than 10 million customers through six fully regulated transmission and distribution utilities — Atlantic City Electric (ACE), Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE), Commonwealth Edison (ComEd), Delmarva Power & Light (DPL), PECO Energy Company (PECO), and Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco). More than 18,000 Exelon employees dedicate their time and expertise to powering a cleaner and brighter future for our customers and communities through reliable, affordable and efficient energy delivery, workforce development, equity, economic development and volunteerism. Follow Exelon on Twitter @Exelon.


