Exelon Names Spinoff 'Constellation,' Taps Leaders

By Dave Sebastian

Exelon Corp. said it will call the energy business that it will spin off "Constellation," and tapped its leaders.

The company in February said it was spinning off its power generation and customer-facing energy businesses into another publicly traded company, separating them from its transmission and distribution utilities. The utility business will retain the Exelon name, Exelon said Friday.

The company tapped Joseph Dominguez, currently the chief executive of ComEd, as CEO of Exelon Generation and incoming CEO of Constellation, it said. Daniel Eggers, currently Exelon's senior vice president of corporate finance, has been appointed as the finance chief of Exelon Generation and the incoming CFO of Constellation, the company added.

Exelon President and Chief Executive Christopher Crane will continue as CEO of the utility business, Exelon said. Joseph Nigro will also continue as Exelon's CFO, it said.

Calvin Butler, the CEO of Exelon Utilities, will become interim CEO of ComEd, on top of his current duties, the company said.

The company in February said it was splitting the businesses to give each unit financial and strategic independence to focus on their customer bases.

Exelon expects the spinoff to close in the first quarter of 2022.

Write to Dave Sebastian at dave.sebastian@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-01-21 0735ET