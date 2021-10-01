Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Exelon Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EXC   US30161N1019

EXELON CORPORATION

(EXC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Exelon Names Spinoff 'Constellation,' Taps Leaders

10/01/2021 | 05:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Dave Sebastian

Exelon Corp. said it will call the energy business that it will spin off "Constellation," and tapped its leaders.

The company in February said it was spinning off its power generation and customer-facing energy businesses into another publicly traded company, separating them from its transmission and distribution utilities. The utility business will retain the Exelon name, Exelon said Friday.

The company tapped Joseph Dominguez, currently the chief executive of ComEd, as CEO of Exelon Generation and incoming CEO of Constellation, it said. Daniel Eggers, currently Exelon's senior vice president of corporate finance, has been appointed as the finance chief of Exelon Generation and the incoming CFO of Constellation, the company added.

Exelon President and Chief Executive Christopher Crane will continue as CEO of the utility business, Exelon said. Joseph Nigro will also continue as Exelon's CFO, it said.

Calvin Butler, the CEO of Exelon Utilities, will become interim CEO of ComEd, on top of his current duties, the company said.

The company in February said it was splitting the businesses to give each unit financial and strategic independence to focus on their customer bases.

Exelon expects the spinoff to close in the first quarter of 2022.

Write to Dave Sebastian at dave.sebastian@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-01-21 0735ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EXELON CORPORATION -0.60% 48.34 Delayed Quote.14.46%
All news about EXELON CORPORATION
07:13aEXELON : ANNOUNCES CEO AND CFO FOR UTILITY AND COMPETITIVE ENERGY BUSINESSES IN SUPPORT OF..
PU
07:05aEXELON CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financial Statement..
AQ
07:01aEXELON : Announces CEO and CFO for Utility and Competitive Energy Businesses in Support of..
BU
05:35aExelon Names Spinoff 'Constellation,' Taps Leaders
DJ
09/30EXELON : Departments of Homeland Security and Energy Join ComEd to Showcase Power of Innov..
BU
09/30EXELON : BGE Scholars Program Establishes Scholarships with Maryland HBCU's
AQ
09/30Majority of US Planned Battery Storage to be Paired with Solar, EIA Reports
MT
09/29Utilities Up On Defensive Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
09/29EXELON : Illinois Clean Energy Legislation Spurs Exelon Generation to Fill 650 Jobs, Inves..
BU
09/22EXELON : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (for..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EXELON CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 30 397 M - -
Net income 2021 2 362 M - -
Net Debt 2021 39 124 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,4x
Yield 2021 3,21%
Capitalization 47 254 M 47 254 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,84x
EV / Sales 2022 3,00x
Nbr of Employees 32 340
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart EXELON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Exelon Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXELON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 48,34 $
Average target price 54,37 $
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher M. Crane President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph Nigro Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Mayo A. Shattuck Chairman
Michael R. Koehler Chief Information & Digital Officer, Senior VP
Bridget M. Reidy Executive Vice President-Corporate Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXELON CORPORATION14.46%47 254
NEXTERA ENERGY1.78%154 037
ENEL S.P.A.-19.64%78 333
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION6.59%75 080
SOUTHERN COMPANY1.97%65 615
IBERDROLA, S.A.-25.78%62 154