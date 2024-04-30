Multiple Exelon teams have been recognized for their contributions enhancing the company’s ability to deliver safe, reliable and affordable power to millions of customers

Three project teams led by Exelon (Nasdaq: EXC) engineers and innovators have been selected to receive Electric Power Research Institute’s (EPRI) 2024 Technology Transfer Awards. These prestigious awards recognize projects that have incorporated EPRI’s cutting-edge research to help accelerate the adoption of sustainable energy solutions.

From hardware and system innovations to planning and analyzing the impact that more electric vehicles will have on the grid, the three award-winning teams’ achievements underscore how Exelon is committed to leading the energy transformation.

“Exelon’s award recipients have not only embraced EPRI’s focus on using research and technology to solve crucial problems, but they also demonstrate leadership, initiative and a commitment to advancing the energy sector,” said Sunny Elebua, Exelon’s senior vice president & chief strategy and sustainability officer. “Together, we’re raising the standard for what we can deliver for our communities – a standard where energy is cleaner, more reliable and accessible to all.”

This year, employees from Exelon together with Exelon operating companies BGE, ComEd, Delmarva Power, PECO, and Pepco were a part of the teams recognized with awards:

DER Network Gateways for Control Integration of Smart Inverters

Electric companies are deploying distributed energy resources management systems (DERMS) to make distributed energy resources (DER) an integral part of system operations. EPRI and a group of 10 companies worked together to identify the functions of DER gateways. The team developed a DER Gateway Requirements Document, which lists specifications and applications for a DER gateway, including hardware platform, operating system, firmware, hardware security, environmental, communication interfaces, and functional and cyber security.

Winners: Sean W. Carr (ComEd), Damel Goddard (BGE), Jeffrey W. Tisa (Exelon)



Fleet Electrification Planning and Assessment for New Load

A group of companies, together with EPRI, collaborated on a project to better understand the future needs of medium-duty and heavy-duty (MDHD) EVs and the electrification opportunity of distribution feeders. The challenge electric companies face in planning for this new load is not region- or state-specific, especially when considering national fleet operators. The study focused on how to characterize MDHD EV demand and whether the grid is ready for this load. Results helped identify areas where under-utilized assets could be leveraged to incentivize early electrification adopters and to prioritize infrastructure investments in areas with limited capacity.

Winners: Christopher J. Budzynski (Exelon), James Long (PECO), Saul Morales (Delmarva Power), Oyekunle Oyedeji (BGE), Vincent Westfallen (ComEd), Qin Zhang (Pepco Holdings)



RF Monitoring and Wind Mitigation in Fiber Optic Supply Cables

Exelon (ComEd) sought to understand and quantify the effects of sustained and gusting wind on their overhead fiber system, as well as the effectiveness of different wind mitigation methods. Radio frequency sensors measured displacement and frequency of the movement on the fiber spans, and the weather stations collected data such as temperature, wind speed and direction, humidity, and precipitation. The study provided conclusive data of the effectiveness of each wind mitigation method. Over months of monitoring, the study found that air flow spoilers were effective at limiting maximum conductor displacement. Going forward, ComEd will standardize these wind diverters knowing they provide a measurable benefit preventing severe conductor galloping.

Winners: Jessie Bauer (ComEd), Ryan Kelly (ComEd)



Learn more about the EPRI awards and projects here.

