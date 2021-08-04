Exelon : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results 08/04/2021 | 06:51am EDT Send by mail :

Reaffirming range for full year 2021 Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings guidance of $2.60-$3.00

Exelon utilities announced the "path to clean" goal to reduce operations-driven emissions 50% by 2030 against a 2015 baseline and achieve net-zero by 2050

Strong utility reliability performance -- all gas utilities achieved top decile in gas odor response and every utility achieved top quartile in outage frequency and outage duration

Generation’s nuclear fleet capacity factor was 93.7% (owned and operated units)

Orders in Pepco Maryland's electric multi-year plan, Pepco DC's electric multi-year plan, and PECO's gas rate cases were received in June. A settlement was also approved in the ACE electric rate case in July. Exelon Corporation (Nasdaq: EXC) today reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2021. “Ongoing investments in technology and infrastructure continue to drive high reliability and customer satisfaction across our six utilities, and today we announced a new ‘path to clean’ goal that will put Exelon utilities on course to achieve net-zero emissions from operations by 2050,” said Christopher Crane, president and CEO of Exelon. “We also are encouraged to see growing support at the federal level for policies that would value the clean energy from our nuclear fleet, but passage of legislation remains uncertain and, regardless, will come too late to save our Byron and Dresden plants from early retirement this fall. While we remain hopeful that a state solution will pass in time to save the plants, clean energy legislation in Illinois remains caught in negotiations over unrelated policy matters, leaving us no choice but to continue down the path of closing the plants. Looking ahead, we continue to execute our plan to separate our utility and generation businesses into two financially strong, independent companies, and we remain on track to close in the first quarter of 2022.” “Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings of $0.89 per share in the second quarter was $0.34 ahead of the same period last year, driven in part by the absence of storm costs at Exelon utilities and the recovery of costs associated with ongoing investments to improve reliability and service for customers,” said Joseph Nigro, senior executive vice president and CFO of Exelon. “Exelon Generation also had a strong quarter, with year-over-year earnings up $0.14 per share due to unrealized and realized gains on Constellation’s Technology Venture investments, fewer planned nuclear outage days and realized gains in our nuclear decommissioning trust funds. As a result of these and other factors, we are reaffirming our full-year Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings guidance range of $2.60-$3.00 per share.” Second Quarter 2021 Exelon's GAAP Net Income for the second quarter of 2021 decreased to $0.41 per share from $0.53 GAAP Net Income per share in the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings for the second quarter of 2021 increased to $0.89 per share from $0.55 per share in the second quarter of 2020. For the reconciliations of GAAP Net Income to Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings, refer to the tables beginning on page 5. Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings in the second quarter of 2021 primarily reflect: Higher utility earnings primarily due to higher electric distribution earnings at ComEd from higher rate base and higher allowed ROE due to an increase in treasury rates; the favorable impacts of the multi-year plan at BGE; regulatory rate increases at PHI; favorable volume at PECO and PHI; and lower storm costs at PECO due to the absence of the June 2020 storms.

Higher Generation earnings primarily due to higher net unrealized and realized gains on equity investments; higher realized gains on nuclear decommissioning trust (NDT) funds; and decreased nuclear outage days. Operating Company Results1 ComEd ComEd's second quarter of 2021 GAAP Net Income increased to $192 million from a GAAP Net Loss of $(61) million in the second quarter of 2020. ComEd's Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings for the second quarter of 2021 increased to $195 million from $150 million in the second quarter of 2020, primarily due to higher electric distribution earnings from higher rate base and higher allowed ROE due to an increase in treasury rates. Due to revenue decoupling, ComEd's distribution earnings are not affected by actual weather or customer usage patterns. PECO PECO’s second quarter of 2021 GAAP Net Income increased to $104 million from $39 million in the second quarter of 2020. PECO's Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings for the second quarter of 2021 increased to $107 million from $44 million in the second quarter of 2020, primarily due to lower storm costs due to the absence of the June 2020 storms and favorable volume. __________ 1Exelon’s five business units include ComEd, which consists of electricity transmission and distribution operations in northern Illinois; PECO, which consists of electricity transmission and distribution operations and retail natural gas distribution operations in southeastern Pennsylvania; BGE, which consists of electricity transmission and distribution operations and retail natural gas distribution operations in central Maryland; PHI, which consists of electricity transmission and distribution operations in the District of Columbia and portions of Maryland, Delaware, and New Jersey and retail natural gas distribution operations in northern Delaware; and Generation, which consists of owned and contracted electric generating facilities and wholesale and retail customer supply of electric and natural gas products and services, including renewable energy products and risk management services. BGE BGE’s second quarter of 2021 GAAP Net Income increased to $45 million from $39 million in the second quarter of 2020. BGE's Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings for the second quarter of 2021 increased to $48 million from $43 million in the second quarter of 2020, primarily due to the favorable impacts of the multi-year plan. Due to revenue decoupling, BGE's distribution earnings are not affected by actual weather or customer usage patterns. PHI PHI’s second quarter of 2021 GAAP Net Income increased to $141 million from $94 million in the second quarter of 2020. PHI’s Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings for the second quarter of 2021 increased to $144 million from $98 million in the second quarter of 2020, primarily due to distribution and transmission rate increases at DPL and ACE, favorable volume at ACE, and lower credit loss expense in 2021 due to an increase in 2020 as a result of COVID-19. Due to revenue decoupling, PHI's distribution earnings related to Pepco Maryland, DPL Maryland and Pepco District of Columbia are not affected by actual weather or customer usage patterns. Generation Generation had a GAAP Net Loss of $(61) million in the second quarter of 2021 compared with GAAP Net Income of $476 million in the second quarter of 2020. Generation's Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings for the second quarter of 2021 increased to $393 million from $252 million in the second quarter of 2020, primarily due to net unrealized and realized gains on equity investments, higher realized gains on NDT funds, and decreased nuclear outage days. As of June 30, 2021, the percentage of expected generation hedged is 98%-101% for 2021. Recent Developments and Second Quarter Highlights Exelon Utilities “Path to Clean”: Today, the Exelon utilities announced a “path to clean” goal to collectively reduce their operations-driven emissions 50% by 2030 against a 2015 baseline and to reach net zero operations-driven emissions by 2050. This goal builds upon Exelon’s long-standing commitment to reducing our greenhouse gas emissions. The Exelon utilities “path to clean” will include efficiency and clean electricity for operations, vehicle fleet electrification, equipment and processes to reduce sulfur hexafluoride (SF 6 ) leakage, modern natural gas infrastructure to minimize methane leaks and increase safety and reliability, and investment and collaboration to develop new technologies.

Generation’s nuclear fleet, including its owned output from the Salem Generating Station and 100% of the CENG units, produced 43,575 gigawatt-hours (GWhs) in the second quarter of 2021, compared with 43,416 GWhs in the second quarter of 2020. Excluding Salem, the Exelon-operated nuclear plants at ownership achieved a 93.7% capacity factor for the second quarter of 2021, compared with 95.4% for the second quarter of 2020. The number of planned refueling outage days in the second quarter of 2021 totaled 66, compared with 92 in the second quarter of 2020. There were seven non-refueling outage days in the second quarter of 2021 and none in the second quarter of 2020. Fossil and Renewables Operations: The Dispatch Match rate for Generation’s gas and hydro fleet was 99.5% in the second quarter of 2021, compared with 97.4% in the second quarter of 2020.



Energy Capture for the wind and solar fleet was 96.0% in the second quarter of 2021, compared with 92.7% in the second quarter of 2020.

GAAP/Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings Reconciliation Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings for the second quarter of 2021 do not include the following items (after tax) that were included in reported GAAP Net Income: (in millions) Exelon

Earnings per

Diluted

Share Exelon ComEd PECO BGE PHI Generation 2021 GAAP Net Income (Loss) $ 0.41 $ 401 $ 192 $ 104 $ 45 $ 141 $ (61 ) Mark-to-Market Impact of Economic Hedging Activities (net of taxes of $79) (0.24 ) (231 ) — — — — (234 ) Unrealized Gains Related to NDT Fund Investments (net of taxes of $134) (0.13 ) (130 ) — — — — (130 ) Asset Impairments (net of taxes of $124) 0.38 368 — — — — 368 Plant Retirements and Divestitures (net of taxes of $116) 0.35 344 — — — — 344 Cost Management Program (net of taxes of $1) — 2 — — — — 2 COVID-19 Direct Costs (net of taxes of $3, $0, $0, $1, and $2, respectively) 0.01 9 — 1 1 2 5 Acquisition Related Costs (net of taxes of $1) — 2 — — — — 2 ERP System Implementation Costs (net of taxes of $1) — 2 — — — — 2 Planned Separation Costs (net of taxes of $7, $1, $1, $1, $1, and $2, respectively) 0.01 13 2 1 1 2 5 Costs Related to Suspension of Contractual Offset (net of taxes of $12) 0.04 41 — — — — 41 Income Tax-Related Adjustments (entire amount represents tax expense) — (2 ) — — — — — Noncontrolling Interests (net of taxes of $8) 0.05 50 — — — — 50 2021 Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings $ 0.89 $ 869 $ 195 $ 107 $ 48 $ 144 $ 393 Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings for the second quarter of 2020 do not include the following items (after tax) that were included in reported GAAP Net Income: (in millions) Exelon

Earnings per

Diluted

Share Exelon ComEd PECO BGE PHI Generation 2020 GAAP Net Income (Loss) $ 0.53 $ 521 $ (61 ) $ 39 $ 39 $ 94 $ 476 Mark-to-Market Impact of Economic Hedging Activities (net of taxes of $18 and $20, respectively) (0.05 ) (51 ) — — — — (60 ) Unrealized Gains Related to NDT Fund Investments (net of taxes of $275) (0.31 ) (305 ) — — — — (305 ) Asset Impairments (net of taxes of $7, $4, and $3, respectively) 0.02 19 11 — — — 8 Plant Retirements and Divestitures (net of taxes of $2) 0.01 7 — — — — 7 Cost Management Program (net of taxes of $3, $1, and $2, respectively) 0.01 6 — — — 1 5 Change in Environmental Liabilities (net of taxes of $0) — 1 — — — — 1 COVID-19 Direct Costs (net of taxes of $10, $2, $1, $1, and $6, respectively) 0.03 27 — 5 4 3 16 Deferred Prosecution Agreement Payments (net of taxes of $0) 0.20 200 200 — — — — Income Tax-Related Adjustments (entire amount represents tax expense) 0.01 5 — — — — — Noncontrolling Interests (net of taxes of $20) 0.11 104 — — — — 104 2020 Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings $ 0.55 $ 536 $ 150 $ 44 $ 43 $ 98 $ 252 Note:

Amounts may not sum due to rounding.

Unless otherwise noted, the income tax impact of each reconciling item between GAAP Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings is based on the marginal statutory federal and state income tax rates for each Registrant, taking into account whether the income or expense item is taxable or deductible, respectively, in whole or in part. For all items except the unrealized gains and losses related to NDT fund investments, the marginal statutory income tax rates for 2021 and 2020 ranged from 25.0% to 29.0%. Under IRS regulations, NDT fund investment returns are taxed at different rates for investments if they are in qualified or non-qualified funds. The effective tax rates for the unrealized losses related to NDT fund investments were 50.6% and 47.4% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Webcast Information Exelon will discuss second quarter 2021 earnings in a conference call scheduled for today at 9 a.m. Central Time (10 a.m. Eastern Time). The webcast and associated materials can be accessed at www.exeloncorp.com/investor-relations. About Exelon Exelon Corporation (Nasdaq: EXC) is a Fortune 100 energy company with the largest number of electricity and natural gas customers in the U.S. Exelon does business in 48 states, the District of Columbia, and Canada and had 2020 revenue of $33 billion. Exelon serves approximately 10 million customers in Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania through its Atlantic City Electric, BGE, ComEd, Delmarva Power, PECO, and Pepco subsidiaries. Exelon is one of the largest competitive U.S. power generators, with more than 31,000 megawatts of nuclear, gas, wind, solar and hydroelectric generating capacity comprising one of the nation’s cleanest and lowest-cost power generation fleets. The company’s Constellation business unit provides energy products and services to approximately 2 million residential, public sector, and business customers, including three fourths of the Fortune 100. Follow Exelon on Twitter @Exelon. Non-GAAP Financial Measures In addition to net income as determined under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), Exelon evaluates its operating performance using the measure of Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings because management believes it represents earnings directly related to the ongoing operations of the business. Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings exclude certain costs, expenses, gains and losses, and other specified items. This measure is intended to enhance an investor’s overall understanding of period over period operating results and provide an indication of Exelon’s baseline operating performance excluding items that are considered by management to be not directly related to the ongoing operations of the business. In addition, this measure is among the primary indicators management uses as a basis for evaluating performance, allocating resources, setting incentive compensation targets, and planning and forecasting of future periods. Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings is not a presentation defined under GAAP and may not be comparable to other companies’ presentation. The Company has provided the non-GAAP financial measure as supplemental information and in addition to the financial measures that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings should not be deemed more useful than, a substitute for, or an alternative to the most comparable GAAP Net Income measures provided in this earnings release and attachments. This press release and earnings release attachments provide reconciliations of Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, are posted on Exelon’s website: www.exeloncorp.com, and have been furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 8-K on Aug. 4, 2021. Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties including, among others, those related to the timing, manner, tax-free nature, and expected benefits associated with the potential separation of Exelon’s competitive power generation and customer-facing energy business from its six regulated electric and gas utilities. Words such as “could,” “may,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “will,” “targets,” “goals,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “predicts,” and variations on such words, and similar expressions that reflect our current views with respect to future events and operational, economic, and financial performance, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements made by Exelon Corporation, Exelon Generation Company, LLC, Commonwealth Edison Company, PECO Energy Company, Baltimore Gas and Electric Company, Pepco Holdings LLC, Potomac Electric Power Company, Delmarva Power & Light Company, and Atlantic City Electric Company (Registrants) include those factors discussed herein, as well as the items discussed in (1) the Registrants' 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K in (a) Part I, ITEM 1A. Risk Factors, (b) Part II, ITEM 7. Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, and (c) Part II, ITEM 8. Financial Statements and Supplementary Data: Note 19, Commitments and Contingencies; (2) the Registrants' Second Quarter 2021 Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q (to be filed on Aug. 4, 2021) in (a) Part II, ITEM 1A. Risk Factors, (b) Part I, ITEM 2. Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, and (c) Part I, ITEM 1. Financial Statements: Note 15, Commitments and Contingencies; and (3) other factors discussed in filings with the SEC by the Registrants. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, which apply only as of the date of this press release. None of the Registrants undertakes any obligation to publicly release any revision to its forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release. Exelon GAAP Consolidated Statements of Operations and Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings Reconciling Adjustments (unaudited) (in millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 GAAP (a) Non-GAAP Adjustments GAAP (a) Non-GAAP Adjustments Operating revenues $ 7,915 $ 240 (b) $ 7,322 $ (21 ) (b) Operating expenses Purchased power and fuel 3,016 500 (b),(c) 2,924 64 (b),(d) Operating and maintenance 2,447 (364 ) (c),(d),(e),(f), (g),(h),(i),(j) 2,433 (280 ) (b),(d),(e),(f), (m),(n) Depreciation and amortization 1,666 (633 ) (c),(j) 1,001 (4 ) (c) Taxes other than income taxes 432 — 411 — Total operating expenses 7,561 6,769 Gain on sales of assets and businesses 12 (1 ) (c) 12 (4 ) (b),(c) Operating income 366 565 Other income and (deductions) Interest expense, net (396 ) — (427 ) 23 (b),(o) Other, net 581 (267 ) (b),(j),(k) 656 (569 ) (b),(k) Total other income and (deductions) 185 229 Income before income taxes 551 794 Income taxes 74 51 (b),(c),(d),(e), (f),(g),(h),(i), (j),(k) 219 (262 ) (b),(c),(d),(e), (f),(k),(o) Equity in losses of unconsolidated affiliates (1 ) — (1 ) — Net income 476 574 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 75 (50 ) (l) 53 (103 ) (l) Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 401 $ 521 Effective tax rate(p) 13.4 % 27.6 % Earnings per average common share Basic $ 0.41 $ 0.53 Diluted $ 0.41 $ 0.53 Average common shares outstanding Basic 978 976 Diluted 979 976 __________ (a) Results reported in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP). (b) Adjustment to exclude the mark-to-market impact of Exelon’s economic hedging activities, net of intercompany eliminations. (c) In 2021, adjustment to exclude costs associated with Generation's decision in the third quarter of 2020 to early retire Byron and Dresden nuclear facilities in 2021 and Mystic Units 8 and 9 in 2024. In 2020, adjustment to exclude accelerated depreciation and amortization expenses associated with the early retirement of certain fossil sites. (d) Adjustment to exclude reorganization costs related to cost management programs. (e) In 2021, adjustment to exclude an impairment in the New England asset group and an impairment recorded as a result of the agreement to sell the Albany Green Energy biomass facility. In 2020, adjustment to exclude an impairment at ComEd related to the acquisition of transmission assets and the impairment of certain wind assets at Generation. (f) Adjustment to exclude direct costs related to COVID-19 consisting primarily of costs to acquire personal protective equipment, costs for cleaning supplies and services, and costs to hire healthcare professionals to monitor the health of employees. (g) Adjustment to exclude costs related to the acquisition of Electricite de France SA's (EDF's) interest in CENG. (h) Adjustment to exclude costs related to a multi-year Enterprise Resource Program (ERP) system implementation. (i) Adjustment to exclude costs related to the planned separation primarily comprised of system-related costs, third-party costs paid to advisors, consultants, lawyers, and other experts assisting in the planned separation, and employee-related severance costs. (j) Adjustment to exclude the impact of suspension of contractual offset for the Byron units in the second quarter of 2021. (k) Adjustment to exclude the impact of net unrealized gains on Generation’s NDT fund investments for Non-Regulatory Agreement Units. (l) Adjustment to exclude elimination from Generation’s results of the noncontrolling interests related to certain exclusion items, primarily related to unrealized gains and losses on NDT fund investments for CENG units. (m) Adjustment to exclude changes in environmental liabilities. (n) Adjustment to exclude the payments made by ComEd under the Deferred Prosecution Agreement, which ComEd entered in July 2020 with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois. (o) Adjustment to exclude income tax related adjustments. (p) The effective tax rate related to Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings is 12.3% and (9.7)% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Exelon GAAP Consolidated Statements of Operations and Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings Reconciling Adjustments (unaudited) (in millions, except per share data) Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 GAAP (a) Non-GAAP

Adjustments GAAP (a) Non-GAAP

Adjustments Operating revenues $ 17,805 $ 323 (b) $ 16,069 $ (201 ) (b) Operating expenses Purchased power and fuel 8,984 705 (b),(c) 6,791 16 (b) Operating and maintenance 4,426 (192 ) (c),(d),(e),(f), (g),(h),(i),(j), (k) 4,637 (304 ) (c),(d),(e),(f), (k),(n) Depreciation and amortization 3,363 (1,275 ) (c),(j) 2,023 (14 ) (c) Taxes other than income taxes 870 — 847 — Total operating expenses 17,643 14,298 Gain on sales of assets and businesses 83 (69 ) (c) 13 (4 ) (b),(c) Operating income 245 1,784 Other income and (deductions) Interest expense, net (783 ) (4 ) (b) (837 ) 39 (b),(o) Other, net 806 (184 ) (b),(j),(l) (68 ) 310 (l) Total other income and (deductions) 23 (905 ) Income before income taxes 268 879 Income taxes 55 162 (b),(c),(d),(e), (f),(g),(h),(i),(j),(k),(l) (75 ) 119 (b),(c),(d),(e), (f),(l),(o) Equity in losses of unconsolidated affiliates (2 ) — (4 ) — Net income 211 950 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 99 (32 ) (m) (153 ) 42 (m) Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 112 $ 1,103 Effective tax rate(p) 20.5 % (8.5 )% Earnings per average common share Basic $ 0.11 $ 1.13 Diluted $ 0.11 $ 1.13 Average common shares outstanding Basic 978 975 Diluted 979 976 __________ (a) Results reported in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP). (b) Adjustment to exclude the mark-to-market impact of Exelon’s economic hedging activities, net of intercompany eliminations. (c) In 2021, adjustment to exclude costs associated with Generation's decision in the third quarter of 2020 to early retire Byron and Dresden nuclear facilities in 2021 and Mystic Units 8 and 9 in 2024, partially offset by a gain on sale of Generation's solar business. In 2020, adjustment to exclude accelerated depreciation and amortization expenses associated with the early retirement of certain fossil sites. (d) Adjustment to exclude reorganization costs related to cost management programs. (e) In 2021, adjustment to exclude an impairment in the New England asset group and an impairment recorded as a result of the agreement to sell the Albany Green Energy biomass facility. In 2020, adjustment to exclude an impairment at ComEd related to the acquisition of transmission assets and the impairment of certain wind assets at Generation. (f) Adjustment to exclude direct costs related to COVID-19 consisting primarily of costs to acquire personal protective equipment, costs for cleaning supplies and services, and costs to hire healthcare professionals to monitor the health of employees. (g) Adjustment to exclude costs related to the acquisition of Electricite de France SA's (EDF's) interest in CENG. (h) Adjustment to exclude costs related to a multi-year Enterprise Resource Program (ERP) system implementation. (i) Adjustment to exclude costs related to the planned separation primarily comprised of system-related costs, third-party costs paid to advisors, consultants, lawyers, and other experts assisting in the planned separation, and employee-related severance costs. (j) Adjustment to exclude the impact of suspension of contractual offset for the Byron units in the second quarter of 2021. (k) Adjustment to exclude changes in environmental liabilities. (l) Adjustment to exclude the impact of net unrealized gains and losses on Generation’s NDT fund investments for Non-Regulatory Agreement Units. (m) Adjustment to exclude elimination from Generation’s results of the noncontrolling interests related to certain exclusion items, primarily related to unrealized gains and losses on NDT fund investments for CENG units. (n) Adjustment to exclude the payments made by ComEd under the Deferred Prosecution Agreement, which ComEd entered in July 2020 with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois. (o) Adjustment to exclude income tax related adjustments. (p) The effective tax rate related to Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings is 19.8% and 3.3% for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. ComEd GAAP Consolidated Statements of Operations and Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings Reconciling Adjustments (unaudited) (in millions) Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021 Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020 GAAP (a) Non-GAAP

Adjustments GAAP (a) Non-GAAP

Adjustments Operating revenues $ 1,517 $ — $ 1,417 $ — Operating expenses Purchased power and fuel 500 — 464 — Operating and maintenance 323 (3 ) (d) 536 (215 ) (b), (c) Depreciation and amortization 296 — 274 — Taxes other than income taxes 77 — 71 — Total operating expenses 1,196 1,345 Operating income 321 72 Other income and (deductions) Interest expense, net (98 ) — (98 ) — Other, net 15 — 11 — Total other income and (deductions) (83 ) (87 ) Income before income taxes 238 (15 ) Income taxes 46 1 (d) 46 4 (b) Net income $ 192 $ (61 ) Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 GAAP (a) Non-GAAP

Adjustments GAAP (a) Non-GAAP

Ajustments Operating revenues $ 3,052 $ — $ 2,856 $ — Operating expenses Purchased power and fuel 1,025 — 951 — Operating and maintenance 639 (4 ) (d) 853 (215 ) (b), (c) Depreciation and amortization 589 — 547 — Taxes other than income taxes 153 — 146 — Total operating expenses 2,406 2,497 Operating income 646 359 Other income and (deductions) Interest expense, net (193 ) — (192 ) — Other, net 22 — 22 — Total other income and (deductions) (171 ) (170 ) Income before income taxes 475 189 Income taxes 85 1 (d) 82 4 (b) Net income $ 390 $ 107 __________ (a) Results reported in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP). (b) Adjustment to exclude an impairment related to the acquisition of transmission assets. (c) Adjustment to exclude the payments made by ComEd under the Deferred Prosecution Agreement, which ComEd entered in July 2020 with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois. (d) Represents costs related to the planned separation primarily comprised of system-related costs, third-party costs paid to advisors, consultants, lawyers, and other experts assisting in the planned separation, and employee-related severance costs. PECO GAAP Consolidated Statements of Operations and Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings Reconciling Adjustments (unaudited) (in millions) Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021 Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020 GAAP (a) Non-GAAP

Adjustments GAAP (a) Non-GAAP

Adjustments Operating revenues $ 693 $ — $ 681 $ — Operating expenses Purchased power and fuel 207 — 216 — Operating and maintenance 209 (3 ) (b),(c) 275 (7 ) (b),(e) Depreciation and amortization 87 — 88 — Taxes other than income taxes 49 — 39 — Total operating expenses 552 618 Operating income 141 63 Other income and (deductions) Interest expense, net (42 ) — (36 ) — Other, net 7 — 5 — Total other income and (deductions) (35 ) (31 ) Income before income taxes 106 32 Income taxes 2 1 (b),(c) (7 ) 2 (b),(e) Net income $ 104 $ 39 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 GAAP (a) Non-GAAP

Adjustments GAAP (a) Non-GAAP

Adjustments Operating revenues $ 1,582 $ — $ 1,493 $ — Operating expenses Purchased power and fuel 523 — 499 — Operating and maintenance 443 (7 ) (b),(c),(d) 492 (10 ) (b),(e) Depreciation and amortization 173 — 173 — Taxes other than income taxes 92 — 78 — Total operating expenses 1,231 1,242 Operating income 351 251 Other income and (deductions) Interest expense, net (80 ) — (71 ) — Other, net 12 — 7 — Total other income and (deductions) (68 ) (64 ) Income before income taxes 283 187 Income taxes 12 2 (b),(c),(d) 9 3 (b),(e) Net income $ 271 $ 178 __________ (a) Results reported in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP). (b) Adjustment to exclude direct costs related to COVID-19 consisting primarily of costs to acquire personal protective equipment, costs for cleaning supplies and services, and costs to hire healthcare professionals to monitor the health of employees. (c) Represents costs related to the planned separation primarily comprised of system-related costs, third-party costs paid to advisors, consultants, lawyers, and other experts assisting in the planned separation, and employee-related severance costs. (d) Adjustment to exclude costs related to a multi-year Enterprise Resource Program (ERP) system implementation. (e) Adjustment to exclude reorganization costs related to cost management programs. BGE GAAP Consolidated Statements of Operations and Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings Reconciling Adjustments (unaudited) (in millions) Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021 Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020 GAAP (a) Non-GAAP

Adjustments GAAP (a) Non-GAAP

Adjustments Operating revenues $ 682 $ — $ 616 $ — Operating expenses Purchased power and fuel 219 — 194 — Operating and maintenance 193 (3 ) (b),(c) 187 (6 ) (b),(e) Depreciation and amortization 141 — 129 — Taxes other than income taxes 67 — 63 — Total operating expenses 620 573 Operating income 62 43 Other income and (deductions) Interest expense, net (34 ) — (32 ) — Other, net 9 — 6 — Total other income and (deductions) (25 ) (26 ) Income before income taxes 37 17 Income taxes (8 ) 1 (b),(c) (22 ) 2 (b),(e) Net income $ 45 $ 39 Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 GAAP (a) Non-GAAP

Adjustments GAAP (a) Non-GAAP

Adjustments Operating revenues $ 1,656 $ — $ 1,554 $ — Operating expenses Purchased power and fuel 550 — 483 — Operating and maintenance 390 (6 ) (b),(c),(d) 376 (7 ) (b),(e) Depreciation and amortization 293 — 272 — Taxes other than income taxes 139 — 132 — Total operating expenses 1,372 1,263 Operating income 284 291 Other income and (deductions) Interest expense, net (67 ) — (64 ) — Other, net 16 — 10 — Total other income and (deductions) (51 ) (54 ) Income before income taxes 233 237 Income taxes (21 ) 2 (b),(c),(d) 18 1 (b),(e) Net income $ 254 $ 219 __________ (a) Results reported in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP). (b) Adjustment to exclude direct costs related to COVID-19 consisting primarily of costs to acquire personal protective equipment, costs for cleaning supplies and services, and costs to hire healthcare professionals to monitor the health of employees. (c) Adjustment to exclude costs related to the planned separation primarily comprised of system-related costs, third-party costs paid to advisors, consultants, lawyers, and other experts assisting in the planned separation, and employee-related severance costs. (d) Adjustment to exclude costs related to a multi-year Enterprise Resource Program (ERP) system implementation. (e) Adjustment to exclude reorganization costs related to cost management programs. PHI GAAP Consolidated Statements of Operations and Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings Reconciling Adjustments (unaudited) (in millions) Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021 Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020 GAAP (a) Non-GAAP

Adjustments GAAP (a) Non-GAAP

Adjustments Operating revenues $ 1,140 $ — $ 1,016 $ — Operating expenses Purchased power and fuel 396 — 375 — Operating and maintenance 256 (5 ) (b),(c),(d),(e) 281 (6 ) (d), (e) Depreciation and amortization 194 — 191 — Taxes other than income taxes 109 — 109 — Total operating expenses 955 956 Operating income 185 60 Other income and (deductions) Interest expense, net (67 ) — (67 ) — Other, net 20 — 14 — Total other income and (deductions) (47 ) (53 ) Income before income taxes 138 7 Income taxes (3 ) 1 (b),(c),(d),(e) (87 ) 2 (d), (e) Net income $ 141 $ 94 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 GAAP (a) Non-GAAP

Adjustments GAAP (a) Non-GAAP

Adjustments Operating revenues $ 2,384 $ — $ 2,187 $ — Operating expenses Purchased power and fuel 874 — 810 — Operating and maintenance 513 (8 ) (b),(c),(d),(e) 538 (8 ) (d), (e) Depreciation and amortization 404 — 385 — Taxes other than income taxes 222 — 222 — Total operating expenses 2,013 1,955 Gain on sales of assets — — 2 — Operating income 371 234 Other income and (deductions) Interest expense, net (134 ) — (134 ) — Other, net 36 — 26 — Total other income and (deductions) (98 ) (108 ) Income before income taxes 273 126 Income taxes 5 2 (b),(c),(d),(e) (76 ) 2 (d), (e) Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates 1 — Net income $ 269 $ 202 __________ (a) Results reported in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP). (b) Adjustment to exclude costs related to a multi-year Enterprise Resource Program (ERP) system implementation. (c) Adjustment to exclude costs related to the planned separation primarily comprised of system-related costs, third-party costs paid to advisors, consultants, lawyers, and other experts assisting in the planned separation, and employee-related severance costs. (d) Adjustment to exclude reorganization costs related to cost management programs. (e) Adjustment to exclude direct costs related to COVID-19 consisting primarily of costs to acquire personal protective equipment, costs for cleaning supplies and services, and costs to hire healthcare professionals to monitor the health of employees. Generation GAAP Consolidated Statements of Operations and Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings Reconciling Adjustments (unaudited) (in millions) Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021 Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020 GAAP (a) Non-GAAP

Adjustments GAAP (a) Non-GAAP

Adjustments Operating revenues $ 4,153 $ 240 (b) $ 3,880 $ (21 ) (b) Operating expenses Purchased power and fuel 1,947 500 (b),(c) 1,942 64 (b) Operating and maintenance 1,474 (347 ) (c),(d),(e),(f), (g),(h),(i),(j) 1,189 (46 ) (c),(d),(e),(f), (k) Depreciation and amortization 930 (633 ) (c),(j) 300 (4 ) (c) Taxes other than income taxes 118 — 116 — Total operating expenses 4,469 3,547 Gain on sales of assets and businesses 8 (1 ) (c) 12 (4 ) (b),(c) Operating (loss) income (308 ) 345 Other income and (deductions) Interest expense, net (76 ) — (87 ) (1 ) (b) Other, net 508 (270 ) (j),(l) 602 (569 ) (b),(l) Total other income and (deductions) 432 515 Income before income taxes 124 860 Income taxes 110 44 (b),(c),(d),(e), (f),(g),(h),(i), (j),(l) 329 (282 ) (b),(c),(d),(e), (f),(l) Equity in losses of unconsolidated affiliates (1 ) — (2 ) — Net income 13 529 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 74 (50 ) (m) 53 (103 ) (m) Net (loss) income attributable to membership interest $ (61 ) $ 476 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 GAAP (a) Non-GAAP

Adjustments GAAP (a) Non-GAAP

Adjustments Operating revenues $ 9,712 $ 323 (b) $ 8,613 $ (201 ) (b) Operating expenses Purchased power and fuel 6,557 705 (b),(c) 4,646 16 (b) Operating and maintenance 2,476 (161 ) (c),(d),(e),(f), (g),(h),(i),(j), (k) 2,451 (67 ) (c),(d),(e),(f), (k) Depreciation and amortization 1,869 (1,275 ) (c),(j) 604 (14 ) (c) Taxes other than income taxes 239 — 246 — Total operating expenses 11,141 7,947 Gain on sales of assets and businesses 79 (69 ) (c) 12 (4 ) (b),(c) Operating (loss) income (1,350 ) 678 Other income and (deductions) Interest expense, net (148 ) (4 ) (b) (197 ) 12 (b) Other, net 675 (186 ) (j),(l) (168 ) 310 (l) Total other income and (deductions) 527 (365 ) (Loss) income before income taxes (823 ) 313 Income taxes (70 ) 150 (b),(c),(d),(e), (f),(g),(h),(i), (j),(k),(l) (59 ) 97 (b),(c),(d),(e), (f),(l) Equity in losses of unconsolidated affiliates (3 ) — (4 ) — Net (loss) income (756 ) 368 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 98 (32 ) (m) (153 ) 42 (m) Net (loss) income attributable to membership interest $ (854 ) $ 521 __________ (a) Results reported in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP). (b) Adjustment to exclude the mark-to-market impact of Exelon’s economic hedging activities, net of intercompany eliminations. (c) In 2021, adjustment to exclude costs associated with Generation's decision in the third quarter of 2020 to early retire Byron and Dresden nuclear facilities in 2021 and Mystic Units 8 and 9 in 2024, partially offset by a gain on sale of Generation's solar business. In 2020, adjustment to exclude accelerated depreciation and amortization expenses associated with the early retirement of certain fossil sites. (d) Adjustment to exclude reorganization costs related to cost management programs. (e) In 2021, adjustment to exclude an impairment in the New England asset group and an impairment recorded as a result of the agreement to sell the Albany Green Energy biomass facility. In 2020, adjustment to exclude the impairment of certain wind assets at Generation. (f) Adjustment to exclude direct costs related to COVID-19 consisting primarily of costs to acquire personal protective equipment, costs for cleaning supplies and services, and costs to hire healthcare professionals to monitor the health of employees. (g) Adjustment to exclude costs related to the acquisition of Electricite de France SA's (EDF's) interest in CENG. (h) Adjustment to exclude costs related to a multi-year Enterprise Resource Program (ERP) system implementation. (i) Adjustment to exclude costs related to the planned separation primarily comprised of system-related costs, third-party costs paid to advisors, consultants, lawyers, and other experts assisting in the planned separation, and employee-related severance costs. (j) Adjustment to exclude the impact of suspension of contractual offset for the Byron units in the second quarter of 2021. (k) Adjustment to exclude changes in environmental liabilities. (l) Adjustment to exclude the impact of net unrealized gains and losses on Generation’s NDT fund investments for Non-Regulatory Agreement Units. (m) Adjustment to exclude elimination from Generation’s results of the noncontrolling interests related to certain exclusion items, primarily related to unrealized gains and losses on NDT fund investments for CENG units. Other (a) GAAP Consolidated Statements of Operations and Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings Reconciling Adjustments (unaudited) (in millions) Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021 Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020 GAAP (b) Non-GAAP

Adjustments GAAP (b) Non-GAAP

Adjustments Operating revenues $ (270 ) $ — $ (288 ) $ — Operating expenses Purchased power and fuel (253 ) — (267 ) — Operating and maintenance (8 ) (3 ) (c) (35 ) — Depreciation and amortization 18 — 19 — Taxes other than income taxes 12 — 13 — Total operating expenses (231 ) (270 ) Gain on sales of assets and businesses 4 — — — Operating loss (35 ) (18 ) Other income and (deductions) Interest expense, net (79 ) — (107 ) 24 (d),(e) Other, net 22 3 (d) 18 — Total other income and (deductions) (57 ) (89 ) Loss before income taxes (92 ) (107 ) Income taxes (73 ) 3 (c),(d),(e) (40 ) 10 (d),(e) Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates — — 1 — Net loss (19 ) (66 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1 — Net loss attributable to common shareholders $ (20 ) $ (66 ) Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 GAAP (b) Non-GAAP

Adjustments GAAP (b) Non-GAAP

Adjustments Operating revenues $ (581 ) $ — $ (634 ) $ — Operating expenses Purchased power and fuel (545 ) — (598 ) — Operating and maintenance (35 ) (6 ) (c) (73 ) 3 (f) Depreciation and amortization 35 — 42 — Taxes other than income taxes 25 — 23 — Total operating expenses (520 ) (606 ) Gain on sales of assets 4 — (1 ) — Operating loss (57 ) (29 ) Other income and (deductions) Interest expense, net (161 ) — (179 ) 27 (d),(e) Other, net 45 2 (d) 35 — Total other income and (deductions) (116 ) (144 ) Loss before income taxes (173 ) (173 ) Income taxes 44 5 (c),(d),(e) (49 ) 12 (d),(e),(f) Net loss (217 ) (124 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1 — Net loss attributable to common shareholders $ (218 ) $ (124 ) __________ (a) Other primarily includes eliminating and consolidating adjustments, Exelon’s corporate operations, shared service entities, and other financing and investment activities. (b) Results reported in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP). (c) Adjustment to exclude costs related to the planned separation primarily comprised of system-related costs, third-party costs paid to advisors, consultants, lawyers, and other experts assisting in the planned separation, and employee-related severance costs. (d) Adjustment to exclude the mark-to-market impact of Exelon’s economic hedging activities, net of intercompany eliminations. (e) Adjustment to exclude income tax-related adjustments. (f) Adjustment to exclude reorganization costs related to cost management programs. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210804005410/en/

