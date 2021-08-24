Exelon : U.S. lawmaker urges Biden use emergency powers to save Illinois nuclear plants

WASHINGTON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - A U.S. representative from
Illinois has urged President Joe Biden to consider using federal
emergency powers to save two struggling nuclear power plants in
his state as their owner edges closer to shutting the first one
next month.
Representative Adam Kinzinger, a Republican, asked Biden in
a letter sent late on Monday to consider using powers under the
Defense Production Act (DPA) or the Federal Power Act (FPA) to
keep the plants open until federal or state subsidy programs can
make them economically viable. Copies were sent to Energy
Secretary Jennifer Granholm and other top officials.
Exelon Corp Chief Executive Christopher Crane said
early this month the company plans to shut the nuclear reactors
at Byron in September and Dresden in November unless an Illinois
or federal program comes to the rescue.
The DPA, enacted in 1950 during the Korean War, allows the
U.S. government to direct private companies to produce certain
goods to meet the nation’s national security needs.
Kinzinger said under the FPA, Granholm could submit a
proposal to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission requesting
that it determine an emergency exists and require the plants to
stay open.
"The decisions you and your administration make on these
matters in the days ahead will have a substantial impact on the
future of America's energy and climate policy," Kinzinger said
in the letter https://kinzinger.house.gov/news/documentsingle.aspx?DocumentID=402796.
The United States has 93 nuclear reactors, down from 104 in
2012, as aging plants face rising security costs and competition
from electricity generated from plentiful natural gas, and wind
and solar power. Still, they are the country's top source of
emissions-free power generation.
The White House, the Energy Department and Exelon did not
immediately respond to requests for comment.
Illinois has been debating a clean energy package that
includes subsidies for nuclear power. The bill has been bogged
down by requirements to shut power plants fueled by coal and
natural gas, but the state legislature is expected to consider a
slimmer version of the bill on Aug. 31.
White House climate adviser Gina McCarthy has said that
existing U.S. nuclear plants in many areas are going to be
"absolutely essential" to reach Biden's goal of making the power
grid emissions free by 2035. The administration has supported
using taxpayer subsidies to keep nuclear plants from closing and
such a measure is in its infrastructure legislation.
