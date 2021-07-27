Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Exelon Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EXC   US30161N1019

EXELON CORPORATION

(EXC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Exelon : and Chicago's Museum of Science and Industry Partner on Green Lab Grants to Advance Stem Education in Underresourced Communities

07/27/2021 | 09:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Schools, education nonprofits in five states and DC can apply for $1 million in grants to modernize or create state-of-the-art science labs, encouraging STEM careers

The Exelon Foundation and Exelon Corp., the nation’s largest generator of carbon-free energy, today launched the Green Lab Grants program, which will provide grants of up to $50,000 each for public and private schools as well as nonprofit organizations that operate out-of-school programs serving Title I-eligible students, to invest in hands-on educational spaces where students can prepare for careers in science, technology, math and/or engineering (STEM). The grants, which will total $1 million annually, will be administered by the Museum of Science and Industry, Chicago, and will target organizations in communities where Exelon operates including Illinois, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C..

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210727005745/en/

“It is critical that we engage, educate and inspire the next generation of STEM leaders and provide them the tools and resources they need to prepare for future professional careers,” said Chris Crane, Exelon president and CEO. “By partnering with the museum, we can promote youth problem-solving and creativity using new technologies, better equipping students to address some of the most pressing issues we face today, including climate change.”

“The Museum of Science and Industry, Chicago, is thrilled to partner with Exelon in this effort to increase access to learning opportunities and cutting-edge tools for students in under-resourced communities,” said Rabiah Mayas, MSI’s Davee Vice President of Education. “We’re committed to supporting our next generation of innovators and problem solvers to tackle critical issues like the climate crisis.”

In addition to STEM grants, the Exelon STEM Innovation Leadership Academy is a prime feature of Exelon’s commitment to encourage young women in STEM and develop tomorrow’s workforce. Sponsored by the Exelon Foundation, this free, week-long experience for teen girls ages 16-19 from diverse and low-income communities is held each summer in the Washington, D.C. metro region, Chicago and Philadelphia. To date, nearly 600 students have completed the Academy. Exelon also launched the STEM Leadership Academy Scholarship program this year, which is designed to be a supportive and clear pathway from student engagement in the Academy to entry into the energy workforce, ideally as an Exelon employee. Valued at approximately $1 million, the scholarship is available to alumnae of the Academy program and will cover all costs associated with college, including tuition, room and board and all other expenses that aren’t covered by other confirmed scholarships, family contributions and work-study grants.

Applications for the Green Lab grants are now open. The deadline to submit an application is October 1, 2021.

For more information about how Exelon invests in its communities through workforce development, education and corporate relations programs, click here.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation (Nasdaq: EXC) is a Fortune 100 energy company with the largest number of electricity and natural gas customers in the U.S. Exelon does business in 48 states, the District of Columbia and Canada and had 2020 revenue of $33 billion Exelon serves approximately 10 million customers in Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania through its Atlantic City Electric, BGE, ComEd, Delmarva Power, PECO and Pepco subsidiaries. Exelon is one of the largest competitive U.S. power generators, with more than 31,000 megawatts of nuclear, gas, wind, solar and hydroelectric generating capacity comprising one of the nation’s cleanest and lowest-cost power generation fleets. The company’s Constellation business unit provides energy products and services to approximately 2 million residential, public sector and business customers, including three fourths of the Fortune 100. Follow Exelon on Twitter @Exelon.

About the Exelon Foundation

The Exelon Foundation is an independent, nonprofit organization funded solely by Exelon Corporation through shareholder dollars. The mission of the Foundation is to encourage respect for the environment, support innovative STEM education programs and strengthen the social and economic fabric of the community by providing a match to Exelon employee contributions.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about EXELON CORPORATION
09:33aEXELON : and Chicago's Museum of Science and Industry Partner on Green Lab Grant..
BU
07/26EXELON : Joins Electric Highway Coalition; Encourages EV Adoption
BU
07/26Exelon Joins Electric Highway Coalition
CI
07/23ENTERGY : New analysis shows continuing declines in U.S. power sector air emissi..
AQ
07/21ENTERGY : New Analysis Shows Continuing Declines in U.S. Power Sector Air Emissi..
AQ
07/21EXELON : 23 Northern Illinois Communities Awarded Environmental Grants from ComE..
BU
07/20EXELON : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Exelon to $63 From $60, Maintain..
MT
07/19EXELON : Illinois' Nuclear Plants Near 41 Years of Providing Safe, Reliable, Car..
BU
07/15EXELON : Mizuho Securities Adjusts Exelon's Price Target to $40 From $38, Keeps ..
MT
07/13EXELON : Better Business Bureau and ComEd Team Up to Warn Customers of Door-to-D..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 31 484 M - -
Net income 2021 2 723 M - -
Net Debt 2021 37 868 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,6x
Yield 2021 3,27%
Capitalization 45 351 M 45 351 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,64x
EV / Sales 2022 2,65x
Nbr of Employees 32 340
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart EXELON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Exelon Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXELON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 46,41 $
Average target price 50,13 $
Spread / Average Target 8,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher M. Crane President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph Nigro Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Mayo A. Shattuck Chairman
Michael R. Koehler Chief Information & Digital Officer, Senior VP
Bridget M. Reidy Executive Vice President-Corporate Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXELON CORPORATION9.92%45 351
NEXTERA ENERGY-0.31%150 855
ENEL S.P.A.-2.36%96 997
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION14.22%80 445
IBERDROLA, S.A.-11.50%76 160
SOUTHERN COMPANY3.96%67 467