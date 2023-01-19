Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Exelon Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EXC   US30161N1019

EXELON CORPORATION

(EXC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:45:03 2023-01-19 am EST
41.75 USD   -1.15%
10:04aExelon announces Jane S. Park as senior vice president of Federal Governmental and Regulatory Affairs, and Public Policy
BU
01/18New ComEd Substation Brings Science to Life at Argonne National Laboratory
BU
01/18Exelon Named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for 17th Consecutive Year
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Exelon announces Jane S. Park as senior vice president of Federal Governmental and Regulatory Affairs, and Public Policy

01/19/2023 | 10:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Park’s experience in regulatory energy policy, clean energy initiatives, customer operations and strategic technology investments will help Exelon advocate for sound energy policies to power a cleaner, brighter future for customers and communities.

Exelon (Nasdaq: EXC) announces that Jane S. Park has been named to the role of senior vice president of Federal Governmental and Regulatory Affairs, and Public Policy for the company.

In this role, Park heads the development and implementation of Exelon’s federal governmental, regulatory and public policy priorities and strategies. She will have overall responsibility for working with key stakeholders at the federal executive, congressional and agency levels. She also has responsibility over matters before federal regulatory agencies, including the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and the Environmental Protection Agency, as well as Exelon’s participation in the PJM regional transmission organization. Park also leads the implementation of key clean energy initiatives across Exelon, including Exelon’s federal clean energy initiatives and the ongoing development of Exelon’s transportation electrification strategies and policies.

“Jane brings a wealth of knowledge and industry experience and will build and strengthen partnerships. As a former Chief Customer Officer, Jane will always lead with our customers first,” said Calvin Butler, president and CEO of Exelon. “Jane’s leadership and expertise will be critical to our success as we lead the energy transformation.”

Prior to assuming her current role, Park served as senior vice president of Exelon’s Business Investments organization and was responsible for implementing a portfolio of transformational investments that spanned Exelon’s six utilities nationwide, including operationalizing Exelon’s own Path to Clean commitment and its large-scale technology investments in grid modernization and customer platforms. Park also has held various leadership positions at ComEd, including as Chief Customer Officer and vice president of Regulatory Policy & Strategy.

Park serves on the boards of the Chicago Public Library Foundation, the Art Institute of Chicago Woman’s Board, the Chicago Botanic Garden and Meals on Wheels. She is a co-founder and co-chair of Exelon’s Pan-Asian Executive Leadership Council and serves as co-executive sponsor of Exelon’s employee resource group for Pan-Asian employees.

She earned her bachelor’s degree from Harvard University and a law degree from Harvard Law School. Park was a litigation partner in Kirkland & Ellis, LLP before joining Exelon.

About Exelon

Exelon (Nasdaq: EXC) is a Fortune 200 company and the nation’s largest energy delivery company, serving more than 10 million customers through six fully regulated transmission and distribution utilities — Atlantic City Electric (ACE), Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE), Commonwealth Edison (ComEd), Delmarva Power & Light (DPL), PECO Energy Company (PECO), and Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco). More than 18,000 Exelon employees dedicate their time and expertise to powering a cleaner and brighter future for our customers and communities through reliable, affordable and efficient energy delivery, workforce development, equity, economic development and volunteerism. Follow Exelon on Twitter @Exelon.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about EXELON CORPORATION
10:04aExelon announces Jane S. Park as senior vice president of Federal Governmental and Regu..
BU
01/18New ComEd Substation Brings Science to Life at Argonne National Laboratory
BU
01/18Exelon Named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for 17th Consecutive Year
BU
01/17ComEd Multi-Year Plans Advance Region's Economic, Climate and Equity Goals
BU
01/17What People Are Saying About ComEd's Multi-Year Plans That Advance Region's Economic, C..
BU
01/17Exelon : Regulation FD Disclosure - Form 8-K
PU
01/17Exelon Corp : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01/12New Study Projects Clean Energy Transition Could Create More than 150,000 New Jobs in I..
BU
01/12ComEd Earns National Recognition for Outstanding Emergency Response Efforts
BU
01/10ComEd Unveils 2030 Roadmap for Equitable Transition to Cleaner Energy
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EXELON CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 18 606 M - -
Net income 2022 2 234 M - -
Net Debt 2022 38 501 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,6x
Yield 2022 3,22%
Capitalization 41 966 M 41 966 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,32x
EV / Sales 2023 4,27x
Nbr of Employees 31 518
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart EXELON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Exelon Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXELON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 42,23 $
Average target price 44,73 $
Spread / Average Target 5,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Calvin G. Butler President & Chief Executive Officer
Jeanne M. Jones Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David Glockner Executive Vice President-Compliance & Audit
Paul L. Joskow Independent Director
Ann C. Berzin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXELON CORPORATION-0.16%41 966
NEXTERA ENERGY0.24%166 524
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-0.72%78 739
SOUTHERN COMPANY-5.17%73 657
IBERDROLA, S.A.-1.19%73 237
ENEL S.P.A.14.59%63 350