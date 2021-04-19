Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Exelon Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EXC

EXELON CORPORATION

(EXC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Exelon : Local Communities Get Support from ComEd Employees During National Volunteer Month

04/19/2021 | 05:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hundreds volunteer their time safely and virtually to support nonprofits and community projects

Hundreds of ComEd employees, family and friends are dedicating themselves to helping families and communities in need during National Volunteer Month in April. These essential workers made plans to donate their time to dozens of volunteer projects that will take place across the communities in which these employees work and live.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210419005910/en/

Michele Ptaszek, ComEd’s manager of customer education and marketing from Naperville, IL, displays one of the superhero masks she created for foster children as part of The Safer at Home Superhero Project for National Volunteer Month. (Photo: Business Wire)

Michele Ptaszek, ComEd’s manager of customer education and marketing from Naperville, IL, displays one of the superhero masks she created for foster children as part of The Safer at Home Superhero Project for National Volunteer Month. (Photo: Business Wire)

Last year, despite stay-at-home guidance passed by state governments in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, ComEd employees sought out safe alternatives and volunteered more than 11,000 hours of their time, most of it virtually. They also raised more than $1.6 million to support communities and causes close to their hearts.

“As the energy company to more than 4 million customers across northern Illinois, ComEd has a strong tradition of engagement in the neighborhoods we’re privileged to serve because we’re also a community partner that cares,” said Melissa Washington, senior vice president of governmental and external affairs, ComEd. “When the community needs us, our more than 6,000 dedicated employees are quick to share their time and resources to support those in need and see others succeed.”

Earlier this month, dozens of ComEd employees and their families volunteered virtually to create superhero kits in support of Together We Rise, a nonprofit that supports foster children across the nation, including some who may live in the areas ComEd serves. These volunteers were provided materials to create colored pillowcases and superhero masks for children in foster care.

National Volunteer Month is an annual, nationwide celebration of people working to improve their communities through volunteer service. For the 15th consecutive year, ComEd employees have organized dozens of community service projects for employees, family members and friends throughout April. Examples of ComEd's projects during National Volunteer Month include:

  • April 20 (Chicago) – Submitting book-reading videos in English and Spanish, and virtually assembling activity kits for children and youth, at Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago.
  • April 21 (Encino, Calif.) – Assisting Operation Gratitude's mission to support U.S. troops and first responders by creating paracord survival bracelets for care packages.
  • April 21 (Byron, Ill.) – Coordinating the socially distant cleanup of both sides of Illinois Route 2, between Kennedy Hill Road and Lake Louise, in honor of Earth Day.
  • April 22 (Rockford, Ill.) – Loading vehicles with boxes of food at the Winnebago Community Market-Northern Illinois Foodbank’s socially distanced drive thru.
  • April 29 (Chicago) – Supporting students pursuing STEM education by serving as virtual career panelists in advance of Project SYNCERE's 4th annual ENpowered Games Middle School Engineering Competition.

Each year, ComEd and its parent company, Exelon, recognize National Volunteer Month by empowering employees to design their own service projects and recruit others to participate. This year, employees across the Exelon companies will participate in hundreds of community service projects in April. Projects focus on education, environment, public safety initiatives, arts and culture, and neighborhood development programs, especially in ways that advance diversity, equity and inclusion.

ComEd is a unit of Chicago-based Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC), a Fortune 100 energy company with approximately 10 million electricity and natural gas customers – the largest number of customers in the U.S. ComEd powers the lives of more than 4 million customers across northern Illinois, or 70 percent of the state’s population. For more information visit ComEd.com and connect with the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about EXELON CORPORATION
05:22pEXELON  : Local Communities Get Support from ComEd Employees During National Vol..
BU
04/17Power companies urge Biden to implement policies to cut emissions 80% by 2030
RE
04/16EXELON  : ComEd Unit Seeks Rate Hikes in Illinois for Grid Resilency, Clean Powe..
MT
04/16COMED  : Files for First Delivery Rate Increase in Four Years to Support Needed ..
BU
04/16EXELON  : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Exelon to $59 From $55, Maintai..
MT
04/15FACEDRIVE  : Buys EcoCRED from Exelon Subsidiary Exelorate; Up 20.3% in Frankfur..
MT
04/15EXELON  : EPA Applauds BGE Customers' Efforts to Save Energy
AQ
04/14AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER  : U.S. utilities want protection from Biden's tight tim..
RE
04/14FACEDRIVE  : Completes Acquisition of EcoCRED
MT
04/06EXELON  : BGE Accepting Applications for 2021 Green Grants Program
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 30 607 M - -
Net income 2021 2 773 M - -
Net Debt 2021 38 175 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,3x
Yield 2021 3,42%
Capitalization 45 087 M 45 087 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,72x
EV / Sales 2022 2,71x
Nbr of Employees 32 340
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart EXELON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Exelon Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXELON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 48,38 $
Last Close Price 46,16 $
Spread / Highest target 27,8%
Spread / Average Target 4,80%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christopher M. Crane President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph Nigro Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Mayo A. Shattuck Chairman
Michael R. Koehler Chief Information & Digital Officer, Senior VP
Bridget M. Reidy Executive Vice President-Corporate Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXELON CORPORATION9.33%45 087
NEXTERA ENERGY, INC.4.91%158 759
ENEL S.P.A.4.63%105 420
IBERDROLA, S.A.-0.98%87 874
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION9.95%77 437
THE SOUTHERN COMPANY5.83%68 824
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ