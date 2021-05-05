Exelon : Q1 2021 Earnings Release and Tables 05/05/2021 | 06:53am EDT Send by mail :

Exhibit 99.1 News Release Contact: Paul Adams Corporate Communications 410-245-8717 Emily Duncan Investor Relations 312-394-2345 EXELON REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2021 RESULTS Earnings Release Highlights GAAP Net Loss of $(0.30) per share and Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Loss of $(0.06) per share for the first quarter of 2021

Generation's nuclear fleet capacity factor was 95.3% (owned and operated units)

PECO filed an electric distribution rate case with the PAPUC in March and ComEd filed its annual distribution formula rate update with the ICC in April. Both cases are seeking an increase in electric distribution base rates to support investments that will enhance the reliability of the grid and enable the advancement of clean technologies and renewable energy. CHICAGO (May 5, 2021) - Exelon Corporation (Nasdaq: EXC) today reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2021. "Our utility businesses performed at a high level both financially and operationally during the first quarter, and we continue to invest in customer service and grid modernization across our six utilities," said Christopher M. Crane, president and CEO of Exelon. "The generation business overall was strong, and we are implementing cost savings to offset losses from the unprecedented Texas storms. Looking ahead, we remain on track with the planned separation of our generation and utility businesses and are encouraged by growing momentum for federal and state clean energy policies that, if approved, will leave both standalone companies uniquely positioned to aid our nation's transition to a carbon-free future." "Utility adjusted (non-GAAP) operating earnings was 11 cents per share higher than a year ago and ahead of plan, and excluding the storm impact, Exelon Generation would have earned adjusted (non-GAAP) operating earnings of 32 cents per share, which was in keeping with expectations," said Joseph Nigro, senior executive vice president and CFO of Exelon. "The Texas storms and subsequent generation outages resulted in a 90 cents per share impact to operating earnings, though we expect to narrow some of that loss over the course of the year. The strong utility results and continued cost-savings measures at Generation 1 reduced our adjusted (non-GAAP) operating loss for the quarter to $0.06 cents per share and we are affirming our full-year adjusted (non-GAAP) operating earnings guidance of $2.60 to $3.00 per share." First Quarter 2021 Exelon's GAAP Net Loss for the first quarter of 2021 decreased to $(0.30) per share from $0.60 GAAP Net Income per share in the first quarter of 2020. Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Loss for the first quarter of 2021 decreased to $(0.06) per share from $0.87 Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings per share in the first quarter of 2020. For the reconciliations of GAAP Net Loss to Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Loss, refer to the tables beginning on page 6. Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Loss in the first quarter of 2021 primarily reflect: Lower Generation earnings primarily due to the impacts of the February 2021 extreme cold weather event; partially offset by

Higher utility earnings primarily due to higher electric distribution earnings at ComEd from higher rate base and higher allowed ROE due to an increase in treasury rates; the favorable impacts of the multi-year plan at BGE; regulatory rate increases at PHI; and favorable weather conditions at PECO and PHI. Operating Company Results1 ComEd ComEd's first quarter of 2021 GAAP Net Income increased to $197 million from $168 million in the first quarter of 2020. ComEd's Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings for the first quarter of 2021 increased to $198 million from $168 million in the first quarter of 2020, primarily due to higher electric distribution earnings from higher rate base and higher allowed ROE due to an increase in treasury rates. Due to revenue decoupling, ComEd's distribution earnings are not affected by actual weather or customer usage patterns. PECO PECO's first quarter of 2021 GAAP Net Income increased to $167 million from $140 million in the first quarter of 2020. PECO's Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings for the first quarter of 2021 increased to $170 million from $140 million in the first quarter of 2020, primarily due to favorable weather conditions and favorable volume. BGE BGE's first quarter of 2021 GAAP Net Income increased to $209 million from $181 million in the first quarter of 2020. BGE's Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings increased to $211 million from $182 million in the first quarter of 2020, primarily due to the favorable impacts of the multi-year plan. Due to revenue decoupling, BGE's distribution earnings are not affected by actual weather or customer usage patterns. ___________ 1Exelon's five business units include ComEd, which consists of electricity transmission and distribution operations in northern Illinois; PECO, which consists of electricity transmission and distribution operations and retail natural gas distribution operations in southeastern Pennsylvania; BGE, which consists of electricity transmission and distribution operations and retail natural gas distribution operations in central Maryland; PHI, which consists of electricity transmission and distribution operations in the District of Columbia and portions of Maryland, Delaware, and New Jersey and retail natural gas distribution operations in northern Delaware; and Generation, which consists of owned and contracted electric generating facilities and wholesale and retail customer supply of electric and natural gas products and services, including renewable energy products and risk management services. 2 PHI PHI's first quarter of 2021 GAAP Net Income increased to $128 million from $108 million in the first quarter of 2020. PHI's Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings for the first quarter of 2021 increased to $130 million from $110 million in the first quarter of 2020, primarily due to regulatory rate increases and favorable weather conditions in Delaware and New Jersey. Due to revenue decoupling, PHI's distribution earnings related to Pepco Maryland, DPL Maryland and Pepco District of Columbia are not affected by actual weather or customer usage patterns. Generation Generation had a GAAP Net Loss of $(793) million in the first quarter of 2021 compared with GAAP Net Income of $45 million in the first quarter of 2020. Generation had an Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Loss of $(571) million in the first quarter of 2021 compared with Adjusted (non-GAAP) Operating Earnings of $312 million in the first quarter of 2020, primarily due to the impacts of the February 2021 extreme cold weather event. As of March 31, 2021, the percentage of expected generation hedged is 94%-97% for 2021. Recent Developments and First Quarter Highlights Planned Separation: On Feb. 25, 2021, Exelon and Generation filed applications with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), New York State Department of Public Service (NYPSC), and Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) seeking approvals for the separation of Generation. On March 25, 2021, Exelon filed a request for a private letter ruling with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to confirm the tax-free treatment of the planned separation. Exelon and Generation expect a decision from the FERC and the IRS in the third quarter of 2021, the NRC in the fourth quarter of 2021, and have requested a decision from the NYPSC before the end of 2021 but cannot predict if the applications will be approved as filed. Exelon is targeting the completion of the separation in the first quarter of 2022.

The estimated impact to Exelon's and Generation's Net income for the first quarter of 2021 arising from these market and weather conditions was a reduction of approximately $880 million. The first quarter estimated impact includes certain charges associated with the natural gas business that may be reduced through waivers and/or recoveries from customers. Therefore, such charges are not included in the estimated full year earnings impact. Exelon and Generation estimate a reduction in Net income of approximately $670 million to $820 million for the full year 2021. The ultimate impact to Exelon's and Generation's consolidated financial statements may be affected by a number of factors, including final settlement data, the impacts of customer and counterparty credit losses, any state or federal solutions to address the financial challenges caused by the event, and related litigation and contract disputes. Various parties, including Generation, have filed requests with the PUCT to void the PUCT's orders setting prices at $9,000 per megawatt hour during firm 3 load shedding events and to enforce its order and reduce prices for 32 hours between February 18 and February 19 after firm load shedding ceased. Appeals of certain of the PUCT's orders also have been filed in state court. Exelon and Generation cannot predict the outcome of these proceedings or the financial statement impact. Exelon expects to offset between $410 million and $490 million of this impact for the full year 2021 primarily at Generation through a combination of enhanced revenue opportunities, deferral of selected non-essential maintenance, and primarily one-time cost savings. ComEd Distribution Formula Rate: On April 16, 2021, ComEd filed its annual distribution formula rate update with the Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC). The ICC approval is due by December 2021 and the rates will take effect in January 2022. The filing request includes an increase of $40 million for the initial year revenue requirement for 2022 and an increase of $11 million related to the annual reconciliation for 2020. The revenue requirement for 2022 provides for a weighted average debt and equity return on distribution rate base of 5.72%, inclusive of an allowed ROE of 7.36%, reflecting the average monthly yields for 30-year treasury bonds plus 580 basis points. The reconciliation revenue requirement for 2020 provides for a weighted average debt and equity return on distribution rate base of 5.69%, inclusive of an allowed ROE of 7.29%, reflecting the average monthly yields for 30-year treasury bonds plus 580 basis points less a performance metrics penalty of 7 basis points.

Nuclear Operations: Generation's nuclear fleet, including its owned output from the Salem Generating Station and 100% of the CENG units, produced 43,466 gigawatt-hours (GWhs) in the first quarter of 2021, compared with 42,555 GWhs in the first quarter of 2020. Excluding Salem, the Exelon-operated nuclear plants at ownership achieved a 95.3% capacity factor for the first quarter of 2021, compared with 93.9% for the first quarter of 2020. The number of planned refueling outage days in the first quarter of 2021 totaled 84, compared with 94 in the first quarter of 2020. There were 3 non-refueling outage days in the first quarter of 2021 and 11 in the first quarter of 2020.

Energy Capture for the wind and solar fleet was 96.4% in the first quarter of 2021, compared with 94.7% in the first quarter of 2020. 4 Financing Activities:

On March 9, 2021, ComEd issued $700 million of its First Mortgage 3.13% Bonds, Series 130, due March 15, 2051. ComEd used the proceeds to repay existing indebtedness and for general corporate purposes. On March 8, 2021, PECO issued $375 million of its First and Refunding Mortgage Bonds, 3.05% Series due March 15, 2051. PECO used the proceeds for general corporate purposes. On March 30, 2021, Pepco issued $150 million of its First Mortgage Bonds, 2.32% Series due March 30, 2031. Pepco used the proceeds to repay existing indebtedness and for general corporate purposes. On March 30, 2021, DPL issued $125 million of its First Mortgage Bonds, 3.24% Series due March 30, 2051. DPL used the proceeds to repay existing indebtedness and for general corporate purposes. On March 10, 2021, ACE issued $350 million of its First Mortgage Bonds, 2.30% Series due March 15, 2031. ACE used the proceeds to repay existing indebtedness and for general corporate purposes.

