Exelon : Teams Win EPRI 2020 Technology Transfer Awards for Innovation

Employees from BGE, ComEd, PECO, PHI and Exelon Generation collaborated on projects that will contribute to a safer and more reliable clean energy future

Three project teams led by Exelon engineers and innovators have been selected to receive the Electric Power Research Institute’s (EPRI) 2020 Technology Transfer Awards, underscoring Exelon’s commitment to powering a cleaner and brighter future for customers and communities.

The annual EPRI Technology Transfer Awards spotlight the value of collaborative research to the electricity sector and recognize the leaders and innovators who have applied EPRI research to produce significant results for customers. This year, Exelon teams won three of 19 awards in the Power Delivery and Utilization sector – a significant achievement. Exelon award winners are being honored for their leadership and innovation on collaborative research and technology projects.

“More than 50 Exelon employees collaborated across three teams to win these prestigious awards,” said Joe Svachula, vice-president, strategy for Exelon Utilities and an EPRI Sector Council representative. “The hard work, commitment, and leadership demonstrated by these award winners will make electricity more reliable, efficient, affordable, safe, and environmentally responsible for our customers and communities.”

The Exelon award winners, who were honored at a virtual celebration last week, have shown exceptional application of research and technology in solving a problem of size and significance, championing a technology both within their companies and across the industry, driving progress in the electricity sector, and providing meaningful benefits for their companies’ stakeholders and for society, EPRI said.

“These awards show firsthand that Exelon is a leader in the electric power industry as we move towards a clean energy future,” said Rob Chapman, Senior Vice President of Energy Delivery and Customer Solutions at EPRI. “Our relationship is a true collaborative effort with both sides contributing to the success of the other.”

This year, the Power Delivery and Utilization sector received more than 100 nominations, of which 19 were recognized with awards.

Exelon’s winners and awards are:

Installation of Avian Diverters using Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS)

BGE, ComEd, Exelon Generation, PECO and Pepco collaborated on this project, using EPRI research, to assess the ability to install avian line markers using unmanned aerial systems (UAS - drones). Since installation of the markers using drones, there have been no birds striking transmission lines at the test site, and the project is planned for expansion to other locations.

Navigating Distributed Energy Resources (DER) Criteria – Creating a Technical Interconnection Requirement for Exelon Utilities

BGE, ComEd, PECO and PHI collaborated to create DER integration criteria as part of the supplemental project: Navigating DER Interconnection Standards and Practices. This helps enable customers to more easily install solar, or other distributed resources, in their homes and businesses.

Vehicle Grounding and Personal Protection of Distribution System Mobile Equipment Practices

BGE, ComEd, PECO and PHI collaborated on this project, to devise safe grounding practices for mobile equipment. Using an industry best practice, these grounding practices protect utility employees – and the public – from unsafe outcomes related to accidental contact with transmission lines.

