  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Exelon Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EXC   US30161N1019

EXELON CORPORATION

(EXC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Exelon : and Exelon Foundation Surprise Seven Female STEM Students With Full Ride College Scholarships

05/10/2021 | 11:07am EDT
About $1 million in funds will support secondary education of students who attended Exelon’s STEM Leadership Academies in Chicago, Philadelphia and Baltimore/Washington

Exelon President and CEO Chris Crane surprised seven young women from the company’s STEM Academy Leadership program this week with news that Exelon will provide them with full-ride college scholarships.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210510005631/en/

Exelon will pay all of their costs associated with college, including tuition, room and board and all other expenses that aren’t covered by other confirmed scholarships, family contributions and work-study grants. The total value of the seven scholarships is about $1 million.

The Exelon STEM Leadership Academy is a free, week-long experience for teen girls ages 16-19 from diverse and low-income communities held each summer in the Washington, D.C. metro region, Chicago and Philadelphia. The STEM Leadership Academy Scholarship is designed to be a supportive and clear pathway from student engagement in the academy to entry into the energy workforce, ideally as an Exelon employee. The newly launched scholarship was made available to STEM Leadership Academy alumnae who are graduating from high school in 2021 or who have already begun their post-secondary education at a two- or four-year educational institution.

This year’s seven scholarship recipients, each of whom attended an Exelon’s STEM Leadership Academy, had applied for the scholarship but had no idea that it was a full ride.

“These scholarships are going to enable you to attend college debt-free, and it’s not just a commitment for one year. We promise to stand by you for your whole time at college,” Chris Crane, president and CEO, Exelon, told the students. “As a company, we are committed to give back to the communities we serve, so being able to help you young women, who are going to go out and change the world, is very important to us.”

Some of the students have already decided where they plan to attend college, while some are still deciding. The hope is that this scholarship will give the students the financial flexibility to study at the college of their choice.

“The journey I have had thus far with Exelon Corporation through the Exelon STEM Academy has been life changing,” said 2021 Exelon Foundation STEM Academy Scholarship recipient Asata Mander. “It reaffirms my desire to be a member of a company that is forward-thinking and willing to invest in future scientists and engineers.”

The STEM Academy Leadership Academy Scholarship recipients of 2021 are:

STEM Academy Baltimore and DC

  • Alima Conde, Computer Science & Programming (Aberdeen, Md.)
  • Nesochim Iheanyi-Igwe, Engineering (Elkridge, Md.)
  • Danielle Thompson, Mechanical Engineering (District Heights, Md.)

STEM Academy Chicago

  • Teegan Mathey, Environmental Science (Aurora, IL)
  • Nicole Onyemeziem, Engineering (Chicago, IL)

STEM Academy Philadelphia

  • Samantha Booher, Mechanical Engineering (Yardley, Pa.)
  • Asata Mander, Cognitive and Behavioral Neuroscience and Computer Science (Philadelphia, Pa.)

More information about Exelon’s commitment to the communities it serves can be found here.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation (Nasdaq: EXC) is a Fortune 100 energy company with the largest number of electricity and natural gas customers in the U.S. Exelon does business in 48 states, the District of Columbia and Canada and had 2020 revenue of $33 billion. Exelon serves approximately 10 million customers in Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania through its Atlantic City Electric, BGE, ComEd, Delmarva Power, PECO, and Pepco subsidiaries. Exelon is one of the largest competitive U.S. power generators, with more than 31,000 megawatts of nuclear, gas, wind, solar and hydroelectric generating capacity comprising one of the nation’s cleanest and lowest-cost power generation fleets. The company’s Constellation business unit provides energy products and services to approximately 2 million residential, public sector and business customers, including three fourths of the Fortune 100. Follow Exelon on Twitter @Exelon.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 33 689 M - -
Net income 2021 2 658 M - -
Net Debt 2021 35 559 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,3x
Yield 2021 3,47%
Capitalization 43 660 M 43 660 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,35x
EV / Sales 2022 2,66x
Nbr of Employees 32 340
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart EXELON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Exelon Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXELON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 49,13 $
Last Close Price 44,68 $
Spread / Highest target 32,1%
Spread / Average Target 9,95%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christopher M. Crane President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph Nigro Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Mayo A. Shattuck Chairman
Michael R. Koehler Chief Information & Digital Officer, Senior VP
Bridget M. Reidy Executive Vice President-Corporate Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXELON CORPORATION5.83%43 660
NEXTERA ENERGY-3.40%146 187
ENEL S.P.A.-0.10%102 128
IBERDROLA, S.A.-1.54%88 656
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION10.16%77 583
SOUTHERN COMPANY7.86%70 145