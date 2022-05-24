Exelon's ComEd Invested $893 Million With Diverse Suppliers in 2021

By Denny Jacob

ComEd, a unit of utility services holding company Exelon Corp., said Tuesday that it spent $893 million with diverse suppliers in 2021.

The company's unit said this represented 42% of its total supply chain spend and brought its diverse supplier spend since 2012 to $6.4 billion. ComEd partners with 662 diversity-certified suppliers, including 153 added last year, it said.

"Investing in businesses owned by people of color, women and veterans is one of our greatest opportunities to build equity throughout our service territory," ComEd Chief Executive Gil Quiniones said in prepared remarks.

