    EXC   US30161N1019

EXELON CORPORATION

(EXC)
  Report
05/24 02:26:00 pm EDT
48.38 USD   +1.01%
01:41pExelon's ComEd Invested $893 Million With Diverse Suppliers in 2021
DJ
12:50pComEd Invests $893 Million with Diverse Suppliers in 2021
BU
05/23Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target for Exelon to $52 From $54, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
Exelon's ComEd Invested $893 Million With Diverse Suppliers in 2021

05/24/2022 | 01:41pm EDT
By Denny Jacob


ComEd, a unit of utility services holding company Exelon Corp., said Tuesday that it spent $893 million with diverse suppliers in 2021.

The company's unit said this represented 42% of its total supply chain spend and brought its diverse supplier spend since 2012 to $6.4 billion. ComEd partners with 662 diversity-certified suppliers, including 153 added last year, it said.

"Investing in businesses owned by people of color, women and veterans is one of our greatest opportunities to build equity throughout our service territory," ComEd Chief Executive Gil Quiniones said in prepared remarks.


Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-24-22 1340ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 18 279 M - -
Net income 2022 2 257 M - -
Net Debt 2022 39 943 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,8x
Yield 2022 2,82%
Capitalization 46 942 M 46 942 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,75x
EV / Sales 2023 4,69x
Nbr of Employees 31 518
Free-Float 99,6%
Managers and Directors
Christopher M. Crane Chief Nuclear Officer
Joseph Nigro Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Calvin G. Butler Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
David Glockner Executive Vice President-Compliance & Audit
Paul L. Joskow Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXELON CORPORATION17.09%46 942
NEXTERA ENERGY-22.29%142 524
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION5.63%85 313
SOUTHERN COMPANY7.04%78 786
IBERDROLA, S.A.7.06%75 673
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.5.74%67 467