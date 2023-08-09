By Denny Jacob

Exelon's ComEd issued a new electric vehicle charging delivery rate option, part of a broader push to incentivize building a network of EV charging infrastructure in northern Illinois.

The company, which oversees energy distribution and transmission businesses, said ComEd's new rate option is available to all non-residential customers, including public sector, businesses, mass transit agencies and other commercial categories, with EV charging.

ComEd said additional customer programs to incentivize and accelerate the adoption of EVs and other electrified technologies will be rolled out in the coming months as part of its three-year, $231 million investment.

Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-09-23 1221ET