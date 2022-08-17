Log in
    EXC   US30161N1019

EXELON CORPORATION

(EXC)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:14 2022-08-17 am EDT
46.33 USD   -0.77%
Exelon statement on President Biden's signing of the Inflation Reduction Act
BU
09:03aEXELON CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/15Knight Therapeutics Assumes Commercial Activities and Re-Launches Exelon in Brazil
MT
Exelon statement on President Biden's signing of the Inflation Reduction Act

08/17/2022 | 09:56am EDT
Exelon (Nasdaq: EXC) released the following statement on President Biden’s signing of the Inflation Reduction Act:

"Exelon continues to make substantial investments in the clean energy transition with a focus on innovative solutions that drive the safe, reliable, resilient, affordable energy delivery our customers expect and our communities deserve. The Inflation Reduction Act will provide historically significant new resources for our industry, customers, and other stakeholders to leverage in the pursuit of a cleaner grid. We commend Congress and President Biden for aligning on a promising path toward a clean energy future for our country."

About Exelon

Exelon (Nasdaq: EXC) is a Fortune 200 company and the nation’s largest utility company, serving more than 10 million customers through six fully regulated transmission and distribution utilities — Atlantic City Electric (ACE), Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE), Commonwealth Edison (ComEd), Delmarva Power & Light (DPL), PECO Energy Company (PECO), and Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco). More than 18,000 Exelon employees dedicate their time and expertise to supporting our communities through reliable, affordable and efficient energy delivery, workforce development, equity, economic development and volunteerism. Follow Exelon on Twitter @Exelon.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 18 627 M - -
Net income 2022 2 192 M - -
Net Debt 2022 38 090 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,5x
Yield 2022 2,92%
Capitalization 46 385 M 46 385 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,54x
EV / Sales 2023 4,48x
Nbr of Employees 31 518
Free-Float 99,6%
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXELON CORPORATION14.16%46 385
NEXTERA ENERGY-3.03%177 871
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION6.87%86 321
SOUTHERN COMPANY15.30%84 052
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.8.77%71 137
IBERDROLA, S.A.5.14%69 483